Lions Select Bryce Young, Tony Grimes in Todd McShay's 2023 Mock Draft

The 2023 way-too-early mock season is now in full swing.

Interestingly, many draft pundits who have released their initial 2023 mock drafts have the Detroit Lions targeting Jared Goff's replacement.

In several projections, the Lions are selecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the first five picks.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay came out with his 2023 mock draft on Thursday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 2 overall and No. 28 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 2 pick, McShay selected Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, and he took defensive back Tony Grimes with the Lions' second of two first-round selections in the 2023 draft.

"A former five-star recruit, Young is only 6-foot but has solid accuracy and plenty of mobility in the pocket. And he clearly has chemistry with receiver Jameson Williams, one of the Lions' first-round picks this year, considering nearly a third of Young's 4,872 passing yards in 2021 went Williams' way," McShay explained. "Jared Goff's dead money dips to just $10 million next offseason, making the Lions' QB easier to move on from."

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Grimes has been compared by some scouts to Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller and is considered a first round NFL draft pick in 2023.

On film, the talented defensive back has demonstrated solid tackling skills and can become a reliable run defender at the next level.

Holmes and Detroit's coaching staff will quickly discover his high football IQ and leadership qualities, which has been a trait of several Lions players drafted the past two years.

"Grimes has 6-foot-1 size and good speed, and he broke up seven passes last season. A duo of Grimes and Jeff Okudah should help turn things around for Detroit's lackluster pass defense."

