Lions 2024 Practice Squad Tracker, Waiver Claims

Check in to see who the Lions add to the their 2024 practice squad.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions have regularly stated that players who earn a spot on their 16-man practice squad are still an integral part of the roster.

While players are disappointed not to make the initial 53-man roster, Detroit has done a solid job of developing their roster, including those who do not play on a regular basis during the regular season.

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have expressed with attrition, players from the practice squad have been given opportunities to play and contribute in critical moments of the season.

This season, their were only realistically five to six available roster spots, as the front office has upgraded the talent on the roster over the course of the last 4 seasons.

Detroit has solid depth at several spots, including along the defensive line, running backs, linebacker and safeties unit.

The waiver order is determined by last season's record and teams will hold their respective spots in the order until Week 3 of the 2024 season.

Check in regularly to learn who has made the team's practice squad.

Waiver order

  1. Carolina Panthers
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Cleveland Browns
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Houston Texans
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Detroit Lions
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Lions 2024 practice squad signings

WR Tim Patrick

Detroit Lions waiver wire claims

Lions players claimed by other teams

Lions player who signs with another team

Published
