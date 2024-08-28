Lions 2024 Practice Squad Tracker, Waiver Claims
The Detroit Lions have regularly stated that players who earn a spot on their 16-man practice squad are still an integral part of the roster.
While players are disappointed not to make the initial 53-man roster, Detroit has done a solid job of developing their roster, including those who do not play on a regular basis during the regular season.
Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have expressed with attrition, players from the practice squad have been given opportunities to play and contribute in critical moments of the season.
This season, their were only realistically five to six available roster spots, as the front office has upgraded the talent on the roster over the course of the last 4 seasons.
Detroit has solid depth at several spots, including along the defensive line, running backs, linebacker and safeties unit.
The waiver order is determined by last season's record and teams will hold their respective spots in the order until Week 3 of the 2024 season.
Check in regularly to learn who has made the team's practice squad.
Waiver order
- Carolina Panthers
- Washington Commanders
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Giants
- Tennessee Titans
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- New York Jets
- Minnesota Vikings
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New Orleans Saints
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Miami Dolphins
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Houston Texans
- Buffalo Bills
- Detroit Lions
- Baltimore Ravens
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
Lions 2024 practice squad signings
Detroit Lions waiver wire claims
Lions players claimed by other teams
Lions player who signs with another team