Lions 2024 Roster: Hits and Misses
It's time to provide our early assessment of the Detroit Lions initial 53-man roster.
Among the discussions that became hotly debated was exploring if pass rusher James Houston would earn a roster spot a third time.
After an up and down training camp, Dan Campbell did not provide his typical glowing endorsement for players that impress him or perform on a consistent basis.
After making team, the former sixth-round pick can resume his development in Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme.
“I just think that when I finally looked at it in totality, James Houston has the skill that you can’t let go of. Every team, I just think the Panthers or a division rival would’ve claimed James Houston because he has the skill. I think sometimes, the Lions admit, in training camp they tried different things to see what a player can do, to put it on tape," this writer explained on the Lone Wolves podcast. "But for James Houston, it might’ve had a sense to work to kind of hurt him because he has the knack to rush the passer. So just really hyperfocus on that, getting him to that elite level where he can just have 10-12 sacks a year. That’s his role. It’s specified that when it’s a pass-rushing down, when it’s a clear opportunity to rush the passer, that’s James Houston’s role behind Marcus Davenport.”
Against the Steelers, Houston was among the highest PFF-graded Lions players.
“You saw it. He got out there and lined up wide and had an opportunity to get to the quarterback and sack the quarterback. That’s what he does. He can fly in and match up well against tackles. I do think that his spot was warranted. I wasn’t surprised at all. I would’ve been truly surprised if James Houston did not make this roster.”
The latest "Lone Wolves" podcast also reviews the decisions made at tight end, our early reaction to wideout Tim Patrick being signed to the practice squad.
