Lions 2025 Opponent Trades for All-Pro Cornerback, Tight End
One of the Detroit Lions' 2025 opponents has made another big addition at cornerback.
After signing veteran Darius Slay earlier in the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have finalized a trade to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Miami Dolphins on Monday. Ramsey announced the news himself on social media.
The Steelers, who will visit Ford Field in Week 16 on Sunday, Dec. 21, have had a busy offseason full of high-profile acquisitions. They traded for DK Metcalf, signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers and have now acquired a high-profile cornerback.
Along with Ramsey, the Steelers also acquired tight end Jonnu Smith in exchange for three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and at least one draft pick.
Ramsey has an adjusted contract for the 2025 season, which includes a $1.5 million raise, and will make $26.6 million this season.
With the addition of Ramsey, the Steelers' defense now includes a number of intriguing talents including defensive ends T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, linebackers Alex Highsmith and Patrick Queen, cornerbacks Ramsey, Slay and Joey Porter and safety DeShon Elliott.
In his career, Ramsey has been named a First Team All-Pro three times and earned Pro Bowl honors seven times. He has played for four teams after entering the league as the fifth-overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After three full seasons with the Jaguars, he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams after three games in 2019. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021 and remained with them through the end of the 2022 season before being traded to Miami.
Ramsey spent the last two seasons with Miami, but trade rumors emerged this offseason. He is under contract through the 2028 season. He has recorded 24 career interceptions, 108 passes defensed and 534 combined tackles in his career.