Brian Branch Says Lions Defense Feels 'Invincible'
The Detroit Lions' defense has the opportunity to prove several doubters wrong this upcoming season.
Several pundits have expressed a certain level of skepticism regarding new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's ability to replicate the success Aaron Glenn had, especially with a young core of defensive players.
Speaking prior to training camp, safey Brian Branch shared the young core going through the ups and downs playing in the National Football League has helped the roster grow and become even hungrier to achieve success.
Heading into his third season, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back expressed that dealing with challenges has made the team feel invincible.
“We went through the ups and downs. We fought together in tough games. We have been in a game where it depended on us to win," said Branch, via the Detroit Free Press. "So, it just makes everybody buy in. Once you have a group that has bought in and has gone through trials and tribulations, we feel invincible.”
Despite having a new leader running the defense, the team is still very confident Sheppard can elevate the play of the defense this upcoming season.
“I feel like we’re better than last year,” he explained. “We’re hungry, and I feel that’s gonna separate us. Our chemistry is on a whole other level.”
Safeties coach Jim O'Neil believes the 23 year-old brings an element of versatility against tight ends and receivers.
“For us, where we’re different with what Brian gives us is the ability to play man coverage on tight ends and receivers, which is really, really rare," said O'Neil. "But we’re gonna ask our guys all through OTAs, training camp and in the preseason games to play man-to-man coverage on slot receivers, and we’re gonna see how they do.”