Lions 2025 Record Prediction After Schedule Release
The Detroit Lions' 2025 schedule is finally out.
Detroit knows its path for what it hopes will be a third-straight division title. It will be a difficult journey that features several playoff teams from last year, but the team has enough firepower to remain at the top of the NFC North.
Here's my first prediction on how the Lions' record shakes out after the official release of the 2025 NFL schedule.
Week 1 — Sunday, Sept. 7 at Packers
Opening the season at Lambeau Field makes for an intriguing start to the campaign. The Lions have had success at the home of the Packers in recent years, winning each of their last three games at the historic stadium.
Detroit still has more offensive firepower and will be eager to set a strong tone for the 2025 campaign. Green Bay keeps it close, but the Lions are able to secure a third-consecutive season-opening win. (Score: 28-23 win, 1-0).
Week 2 — Sunday, Sept. 14 vs. Bears
Lions fans won't have to wait long for Ben Johnson's return, as he will come to Detroit for the home opener in Week 2. The second week of the season has not been kind to Campbell's team, as they've lost all four of their Week 2 games under Campbell.
With Johnson coming to town, there will be no shortage of energy. The Bears take an early lead on a trick-play score that evokes shades of last year's Lions, but Detroit is the more complete team and dominates in the second half. (Score: 35-17 win, 2-0).
Week 3 — Monday, Sept. 22 at Ravens
Lamar Jackson is the best dual-threat quarterback in the league, and his elite running ability paired with his steady ability as a passer makes him one of the toughest players to prepare for. As a result, he will give the Lions trouble.
With Derrick Henry fresh off a contract extension, the Ravens have the ability to set the tone on the ground. The Lions are capable of mixing it up in what could be a shootout, but Baltimore holds serve on its home turf to hand them their first loss. (Score: 33-30 loss, 2-1).
Week 4 — Sunday, Sept. 28 vs. Browns
The Browns have a solid defensive foundation, but there are concerns surrounding their offense. For starters, they're expected to have a five-man quarterback competition in training camp. If no clear winner emerges, things could still be up in the air for this early season tilt.
Detroit should be able to win comfortably, as the offensive line can neutralize Myles Garrett's impact and the run game sets the tone early. The Lions handle business at home. (Score: 42-17 win, 3-1).
Week 5 — Sunday, Oct. 5 at Bengals
Cincinnati's play style could cause trouble for the Lions' defense. With two big receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and one of the best quarterbacks in football in Joe Burrow, the Bengals could wreak havoc on Detroit's man coverage.
This game could ultimately wind up being a shootout due to the nature of Cincinnati's defense. Whoever gets the ball last wins, and in this case it's Burrow and the Bengals in what has been a tough place for Detroit to play historically. (Score: 44-38 loss, 3-2).
Week 6 — Sunday, Oct. 12 at Chiefs
It will be no easy task to go to Arrowhead Stadium and face Patrick Mahomes after facing Jackson and Burrow in a three-week span. However, the Lions have won at Arrowhead in their last appearance there, which also happened to be a primetime game.
Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams both have game-changing speed, and the primetime nature of this game could allow for both to have big games. Detroit does just enough to escape with a victory as Jared Goff and Mahomes have another epic duel. (Score: 35-30 win, 4-2).
Week 7 — Monday, Oct. 20 vs. Buccaneers
The Buccaneers came into Ford Field and knocked off the Lions in Week 2 last season, avenging a Divisional Round loss from the year prior. Now comes the rubber match between two teams that have played exciting games against one another each of the last two years.
Like Cincinnati, the Buccaneers have a physical receiving corps that could cause problems for the Lions' secondary. However, the Lions have the advantage of being at home, in primetime, and make the most of it in another tight win. (Score: 27-24 win, 5-2).
Week 8 — BYE
Week 9 — Sunday, Nov. 2 vs. Vikings
Lions fans will get their first look at former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the first game out of the bye week, and this game could have heavy divisional implications at the season's midpoint. Justin Jefferson has tormented the Lions in his career, and if he has a good connection with McCarthy it could be dangerous for Detroit.
The Lions will be eager to make another statement within the division, and being well rested after the bye week bodes well. Detroit's defense frustrates McCarthy, and the offense keeps Minnesota at bay to start 3-0 in the division. (Score: 30-21 win, 6-2).
Week 10 — Sunday, Nov. 9 at Commanders
Detroit will be eager for revenge after suffering a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Commanders that ended their season last year. Quarterback Jayden Daniels proved he is the real deal, and with another leap in performance in 2025 could be asserting himself amongst the game's best.
The Lions will no doubt be motivated, but Daniels' dual-threat ability will give them issues. With weather potentially playing a factor, Detroit comes up short in its quest for payback. (Score: 31-23 loss, 6-3).
Week 11 — Sunday, Nov. 16 at Eagles
Traveling to take on the defending champs will be no easy task for the Lions after a loss to the Commanders. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley present a very difficult dynamic, and A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith provide the team with weapons on the outside.
However, the Lions are built for games such as this. Eager to bounce back off a loss, the Lions keep it close heading into the fourth. Jared Goff shines in crunch time, and the Lions steal an epic victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions. (Score: 20-17 win, 7-3).
Week 12 — Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. Giants
After a grueling stretch of high-intensity games, this could be a trap spot for the Lions heading into the final stage of their season. The Giants have a solid defense, and if they figure out the quarterback position they could be a sneaky team in the NFC East.
With this game being the start of an 11-game stretch in three days, the Giants are able to match wits with the Lions. A late turnover leads to a surprising loss ahead of a pivotal part of the team's schedule. (Score: 24-23 loss, 7-4).
Week 13 — Thursday, Nov. 27 vs. Packers
The Lions shed some bad mojo on Thanksgiving last year, etching out a win over the Chicago Bears to snap a lengthy losing streak on the holiday. It'll be another divisional opponent this year, as they look to knock off the Packers once again.
After an upset loss to the Giants, the Lions come out with a vengance. They dominate the Packers in front of a national audience, shedding concerns that come with the previous week's loss. (Score 38-20 win, 8-4).
Week 14 — Thursday, Dec. 4 vs. Cowboys
The Lions get a traditional week of prep after a short one the previous week, and as a result come out with no hiccups. Detroit dominated the Cowboys in the trenches last season and will look to do so again in 2025.
Dallas keeps it closer this time around, but once again the primetime Ford Field crowd proves to be a difficult factor for the opponent to overcome. The Lions win comfortably. (Score: 27-13 win, 9-4).
Week 15 — Sunday, Dec. 14 at Rams
Another meeting with former Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the docket, but the Rams will have a bit of a new look this year. Gone is standout wide receiver Cooper Kupp, with Puka Nacua taking over the top nod.
These two teams have traditionally played close games since their blockbuster trade, and this year will be no different. Detroit makes a statement to earn a third-straight win. (Score: 33-31 win, 10-4).
Week 16 — Sunday, Dec. 21 vs. Steelers
The Steelers have questions about the quarterback position, but the core of their team remains the same headlined by defensive end T.J. Watt. Adding DK Metcalf at wide receiver and trading George Pickens is also intriguing.
In their home finale, the Lions send the Ford Field crowd home happy. Amon-Ra St. Brown puts on a show, and Kerby Joseph seals the win with a late pick. (Score: 28-23 win, 11-4).
Week 17 — Thursday, Dec. 25 at Vikings
Playing on Christmas in front of what is sure to be a raucous environment in Minnesota will be a challenge for Detroit. The Vikings are tough to beat at home, and as a result this will be another down to the wire showdown.
The Lions will have opportunities to win this game, but ultimately the Vikings make just enough plays to steal a home win on the holiday. (Score 23-17 loss, 11-5).
Week 18 — TBD at Bears
In a game that could have big consequences in the NFC North, the Lions travel to Soldier Field looking to enter the postseason on a high note. Ben Johnson will certainly have a fair share of tricks up his sleeve, but the Lions will be ready.
Fueled by Aidan Hutchinson living in the backfield, the Lions' defense handles Caleb Williams. Jared Goff throws three touchdowns and David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs each run for one, as Detroit ends the regular season on a high note. (Score: 31-20 win, 12-5).
Final record: 12-5.