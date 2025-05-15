Lions' 2025 Schedule Released: Game-by-Game Predictions
The Detroit Lions 2025 schedule has officially been released.
Detroit's slate for the upcoming season includes eight home games and nine road games, with primetime matchups sprinkled throughout. The Lions are one of three teams to play on both Thanksgiving and Christmas, meaning they are one of the league's top attractions.
With the NFL schedule officially unveiled, here is Lions OnSI's first game-by-game prediction for the Lions' 2025 season.
Week 1 - Sunday, Sept. 7 -- at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 30-23 win (1-0).
Week 2 - Sunday, Sept. 14 -- vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 35-20 win (2-0)
Week 3 - Monday, Sept. 22 -- at Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 28-27 loss (2-1)
Week 4 - Sunday, Sept. 28 -- vs Browns (1 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 38-14 win (3-1)
Week 5 - Sunday, Oct. 5 -- at Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 35-24 loss (3-2)
Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 12 -- at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 27-23 win (4-2)
Week 7 - Monday, Oct. 20 -- vs. Buccaneers (7 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 28-21 win (5-2)
Week 8 - BYE
Week 9 - Sunday, Nov. 2 -- vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 27-17 win (6-2)
Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 9 -- at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 31-28 loss (6-3)
Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 16 -- at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 34-23 loss (6-4)
Week 12 - Sunday, Nov. 23 -- vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 42-20 win (7-4)
Week 13 - Thursday, Nov. 27 -- vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 27-23 win (8-4)
Week 14 - Thursday, Dec. 4 -- vs. Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 31-13 win (9-4)
Week 15 - Sunday, Dec. 14 -- at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 28-23 loss (9-5)
Week 16 - Sunday, Dec. 21 -- vs. Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 28-13 win (10-5)
Week 17 - Thursday, Dec. 25 -- at Vikings (4:30 p.m. ET)
Prediction: 38-35 win (11-5)
Week 18 - TBD -- at Bears -- TBD
Prediction: 31-27 loss (11-6)
Final Lions 2025 record: 11-6