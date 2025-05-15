All Lions

Lions' 2025 Schedule Released: Game-by-Game Predictions

Predicting the Detroit Lions' record in 2025.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and wide receiver Tim Patrick (17).
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and wide receiver Tim Patrick (17). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions 2025 schedule has officially been released.

Detroit's slate for the upcoming season includes eight home games and nine road games, with primetime matchups sprinkled throughout. The Lions are one of three teams to play on both Thanksgiving and Christmas, meaning they are one of the league's top attractions.

With the NFL schedule officially unveiled, here is Lions OnSI's first game-by-game prediction for the Lions' 2025 season.

Week 1 - Sunday, Sept. 7 -- at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 30-23 win (1-0).

Week 2 - Sunday, Sept. 14 -- vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 35-20 win (2-0)

Week 3 - Monday, Sept. 22 -- at Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 28-27 loss (2-1)

Week 4 - Sunday, Sept. 28 -- vs Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 38-14 win (3-1)

Week 5 - Sunday, Oct. 5 -- at Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 35-24 loss (3-2)

Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 12 -- at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 27-23 win (4-2)

Week 7 - Monday, Oct. 20 -- vs. Buccaneers (7 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 28-21 win (5-2)

Week 8 - BYE

Week 9 - Sunday, Nov. 2 -- vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 27-17 win (6-2)

Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 9 -- at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 31-28 loss (6-3)

Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 16 -- at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 34-23 loss (6-4)

Week 12 - Sunday, Nov. 23 -- vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 42-20 win (7-4)

Week 13 - Thursday, Nov. 27 -- vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 27-23 win (8-4)

Week 14 - Thursday, Dec. 4 -- vs. Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 31-13 win (9-4)

Week 15 - Sunday, Dec. 14 -- at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 28-23 loss (9-5)

Week 16 - Sunday, Dec. 21 -- vs. Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 28-13 win (10-5)

Week 17 - Thursday, Dec. 25 -- at Vikings (4:30 p.m. ET)

Prediction: 38-35 win (11-5)

Week 18 - TBD -- at Bears -- TBD

Prediction: 31-27 loss (11-6)

Final Lions 2025 record: 11-6

