Lions 2025 Record Prediction Following Training Camp
Training camp is in the rearview mirror, and the Detroit Lions are moving full speed ahead toward their regular season slate.
The team has high aspirations, as they're hoping to get back to the postseason and make a deeper run after last year's disappointing end. However, with a daunting schedule, there's no guarantee that they will be able to make that kind of noise.
Here's my updated prediction for the Lions' 2025 performance following the conclusion of training camp.
Week 1 — Sunday, Sept. 7 at Packers
The Packers turned the NFL upside down after trading for star defensive end Micah Parsons, and as a result there will be plenty of energy in the building at Lambeau Field. The Lions have questions on the interior of their offensive line, and as a result the unit may look sluggish in Week 1. Green Bay holds off the Lions' late surge, and the regular season begins on a sour note. (Score: 28-23 loss, 0-1).
Week 2 — Sunday, Sept. 14 vs. Bears
The home opener will be rocking as former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson comes to town. While I fully expect the Bears offense to be better than in years past and have some tricks up its sleeve, the Lions should be able to handle business in front of the home crowd. (Score: 33-17 win, 1-1).
Week 3 — Monday, Sept. 22 at Ravens
A trip to Baltimore will be difficult for the Lions early in the year. It's tough to win at the Ravens, and the challenge that Lamar Jackson presents will be difficult for the Lions to navigate. His mobility will give the Lions' defense fits, and the Ravens can use this to exploit the man coverage looks the Lions will provide. Detroit keeps it close, but Baltimore secures the win late. (Score: 27-24 loss, 1-2).
Week 4 — Sunday, Sept. 28 vs Browns
Cleveland's defense will cause some problems, but their uncertainty on the offensive side particularly at quarterback leaves more questions than answers. Detroit's defense should give Joe Flacco issues, as there aren't enough playmakers around the veteran quarterback at this point. The Lions rebound from a tough road loss and roll. (Score: 35-16 win, 2-2).
Week 5 — Sunday, Oct. 5 at Bengals
I've maintained that I think the Bengals' array of pass-catchers presents a tough matchup for the Lions' defense. With how much man coverage the Lions play, Cincinnati should have some success exploiting the defense. Both teams have superb offenses, which could put defense at a premium. The Lions stay close, but the Bengals get the last laugh. (Score: 37-35 loss, 2-3).
Week 6 — Sunday, Oct. 12 at Chiefs
There's nothing easy about a trip to Arrowhead Stadium. Coming off a loss, the Lions will have plenty of motivation in their pursuit of a return to form. The Lions won in Arrowhead two seasons ago, and their young core at the time has become experienced. Detroit steals another win with a late Jake Bates field goal. (Score: 34-31 win, 3-3).
Week 7 — Monday, Oct. 20 vs. Buccaneers
The Lions and Buccaneers have had some tight battles over the last few years, and I expect more of the same in a nationally televised contest. Tampa Bay's big and physical wideouts will cause some problems, but by midseason the Lions' secondary will have enough time to find its groove. Detroit's offense feels the Ford Field mojo on Monday Night Football, and the defense generates multiple takeaways to enter the bye on a winning note. (Score: 28-17 win, 4-3).
Week 8 — BYE
Week 9 — Sunday, Nov. 2 vs. Vikings
The Lions return from the week off to take on a division rival. The Vikings and Lions have developed a nice rivalry in recent years as the two teams have won each of the last three division titles between them. Minnesota has J.J. McCarthy behind center, and there's some uncertainty about how he'll be able to lead the offense. In his first trip to Ford Field, he deals with a Lions' defense that makes all the right moves in a strong performance. (Score: 31-13 win, 5-3).
Week 10 — Sunday, Nov. 9 at Commanders
Week 10 offers a revenge opportunity for the Lions, as they are looking for payback after getting knocked out of the postseason by the Commanders last season. Washington boasts budding star quarterback Jayden Daniels and an array of weapons, plus a strong defense. However, the seasoned Lions have won in tough environments, and the motivation from last year's playoff defeat spurs them to a big win. (Score: 27-23 win, 6-3).
Week 11 — Sunday, Nov. 16 at Eagles
Taking down the defending champions will be no easy task. Philadelphia has plenty of talent returning from last year's team, including a smothering defense and an offense led by a physical offensive line and quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Lions go punch for punch with the reigning champs, but in the end a long drive by the Eagles and a Saquon Barkley touchdown is the final nail in the coffin. (Score: 31-30 loss, 6-4).
Week 12 — Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. Giants
Things will be interesting at this stage for the Giants, as some struggles from Russell Wilson could lead to Jaxson Dart taking over behind center at this point in the season. Regardless, the Giants have the talent to surprise some teams in the NFC. Detroit should have enough to hold New York off, but Brian Daboll's team keeps it close and puts a scare into the Lions prior to their Thanksgiving game. (Score: 20-14 win, 7-4).
Week 13 — Thursday, Nov. 27 vs. Packers
After the early season loss, the Lions will have the opportunity for payback in what could be a pivotal game for the NFC North title. Detroit will have a strong plan to handle Parsons, and the experience that young linemen Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge will have accumulated pays dividends. Detroit's defense is much better this time around, and the offense is able to control the time of possession and defeat the Packers. (Score: 23-13 win, 8-4).
Week 14 — Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Cowboys
Dallas is in an interesting spot after dealing Parsons, as they will miss the player that was in many ways the heartbeat of their defense. Dak Prescott is looking to rebound after injuries derailed his season last year. This game could wind up being a tight one, but the Lions thrive in primetime at home and are able to hold off Dallas to earn win number nine. (Score, 27-21 win, 9-4).
Week 15 — Sunday, Dec. 14 at Rams
The Rams and Lions will be intertwined for their trade that swapped quarterbacks ahead of the 2021 season, and the Lions have held the upper hand in head-to-head meetings. Matthew Stafford's age may be a factor at this stage in the season, as he was dealing with injuries throughout camp and durability could become an issue. As a result, the Lions come into town and swipe a win at SoFi Stadium. (Score: 28-16 win, 10-4).
Week 16 — Sunday, Dec. 21 vs. Steelers
Aaron Rodgers returns to Ford Field for the first time since the 2021 season in this game, and surely the Lions fans will let the veteran hear it throughout the game. Pittsburgh has traditionally been tough to beat late in the year as Mike Tomlin does an excellent job with preparation. The defense, led by T.J. Watt, could present issues for a potent Lions offense. After three straight wins, Detroit comes up short in a low-scoring slugfest. (Score: 16-13 loss, 10-5).
Week 17 — Thursday, Dec. 25 at Vikings
A short week in one of the toughest stadiums to play in will be tough for the Lions. Detroit held serve in the first meeting between these two teams, but McCarthy improves with development and his connection with Justin Jefferson makes things difficult for the Lions' defense. Detroit drops a second-straight game, which could be devastating in the division race. (Score: 24-20 loss, 10-6).
Week 18 — TBD at Bears
Fueled by the motivation of two straight losses, the Lions bounce back in a big way. Detroit also despises the narrative that they struggle in the cold weather, so Jared Goff shines in a January tilt in the frigid Chicago weather. Dan Campbell sweeps Ben Johnson in the regular season, and the Lions gear up for the postseason with a division title thanks to some help from the Vikings in the final week of the regular season. (Score: 28-13 win, 11-6).
Final record: 11-6 (First place, NFC North).