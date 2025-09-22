Lions' 2025 Week 3 Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions are looking to prove themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders with a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Here is a depth chart for the Lions entering Week 3 of the 2025 season. Because practice squad elevations for Monday's game will be announced after publication, a list of options is included within this week's depth chart.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Kyle Allen
Practice squad: C.J. Beathard
Goff has a chance for a statement game matching up against Lamar Jackson. On the heels of a strong showing against Ben Johnson and the Bears, the Lions' veteran passer will get a primetime opportunity to show that he's among the league's best against a tough Ravens defense.
Running back
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery
Reserves: Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors
Vaki is listed without an injury designation following a week in which he was a full participant in practice every day. He'll help the Lions on special teams, but likely not on offense as a majority of the work will be held for Gibbs and Montgomery. Establishing the run will be key to opening up the offense against Baltimore.
Wide receiver
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond
Backups: Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett
Practice squad: Malik Cunningham, Ronnie Bell, Tom Kennedy, Jackson Meeks
After another outstanding one-handed catch and a small increase in snaps last week, TeSlaa could see a gradual incline in action in Week 3. Detroit likely still rolls with Raymond as the primary No. 3 option, but TeSlaa could be in more packages moving forward due to his production.
Tight end
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Injured/inactive: Kenny Yeboah (Injured reserve), Shane Zylstra (Injured reserve)
Practice squad: Ross Dwelly, Zach Horton
With Zylstra going on injured reserve, the Lions could consult one of their two practice squad options as elevations for Monday's game. Horton has been with the team since the spring as an undrafted free agent, while Dwelly is a veteran who has plenty of experience. Either one could help the Lions as the third tight end option.
Offensive line
Starters: Taylor Decker (LT), Christian Mahogany (LG), Graham Glasgow (C), Tate Ratledge (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)
Backups: Kayode Awosika (OG/OT), Kingsley Eguakun (C), Giovanni Manu (OT).
Injured: OG Miles Frazier (PUP), OT Jamarco Jones (Injured reserve), OG/OT Colby Sorsdal (Injured reserve), OT Justin Herron (Injured reserve)
Practice squad: Devin Cochran, Mason Miller, Michael Niese, Dan Skipper
Decker is questionable with a shoulder injury, but at least one of his absences from practice this week was for rest purposes. He played last week under the questionable tag, and there's been little concern about his availability at this stage. Elsewhere, the Lions are healthy across the board up front.
Defensive tackle
Starters: DJ Reader (NT), Tyleik Williams (3T)
Backups: Pat O'Connor, Roy Lopez, Mekhi Wingo
Reserve: Tyler Lacy, Chris Smith
Injured: Alim McNeill (PUP), Levi Onwuzurike (PUP)
Practice squad: Myles Adams, Keith Cooper Jr.
The Lions have been able to utilize some of their versatility throughout the first two games on the defensive line, with O'Connor also dabbling at defensive end in certain packages. Wingo got plenty of action in his first appearance of the year, and his availability could push one or both of Lacy and Smith to be a healthy scratch.
EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad
Backup: Tyrus Wheat
Injured: Josh Paschal (NFI), Marcus Davenport (Out with chest injury)
Practice squad: Andre Carter II
With Davenport already ruled out, and the potential for his absence to be more than just one game, the Lions could carry Wheat as an active for the first time this year. Muhammad will take on an increased role as a pass-rusher after a strong start to the year, and Carter is a candidate to be elevated.
Linebacker
Starters: Jack Campbell (MIKE), Alex Anzalone (WILL), Derrick Barnes (SAM)
Backups: Zach Cunningham (MIKE/WILL), Grant Stuard (WILL), Trevor Nowaske (SAM)
Injured: Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP), Ezekiel Turner (Injured reserve)
Nowaske was a full participant all week and is expected to make his 2025 debut, which will give the Lions some valuable depth defensively as well as another productive special teams player. The team has not done much rotating in terms of snap distribution, with their starting three linebackers taking a majority of the reps through the first two games. Of note, Campbell is questionable but participated in each of the last two days of practice.
Cornerback
Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson (Nickel)
Backups: Rock Ya-Sin, Avonte Maddox, Khalil Dorsey
Injured: Ennis Rakestraw (injured reserve)
Reed is questionable with a knee injury, with two limited days of practice before a full day Saturday. Elsewhere, the Lions will lean on Arnold against an explosive Ravens receiving corps. Ya-Sin and Maddox are both available in a pinch.
Safety
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch
Backups: Daniel Thomas, Thomas Harper
Injured: Dan Jackson (injured reserve)
Practice squad: Loren Strickland, Erick Hallett
Joseph is also questionable due to a knee injury, and was limited in practice all week. It's the second straight week in which he has been limited in practice, and as a result may not be at full strength. Still, he recorded his first interception of the season last week and has paired nicely with Branch.
Specialists
Kicker: Jake Bates
Punter: Jack Fox
Holder: Jack Fox
Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten
Kick returners: Grant Stuard, Jacob Saylors
Punt returner: Kalif Raymond
The Lions could work Vaki in on returns in his first game back, but through each of the first two games they have had Stuard and Saylors back deep on kickoffs. No changes are expected elsewhere.