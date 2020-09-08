The Lions, like a lot of NFL teams, are surveying the free-agent market for last-minute pickups before their season opener.

Here are three players they could potentially add to their 53-man roster this week.

QB Trevor Siemian

Could the Lions be in the market for another quarterback?

If they truly are, Trevor Siemian could be their guy.

The Northwestern product reportedly visited Allen Park for a workout Aug. 14.

Siemian, who's currently on the Titans' practice squad, would have to be signed directly to Detroit's 53-man roster, which already includes two quarterbacks in franchise passer Matthew Stafford and veteran backup Chase Daniel.

He's started 25 games in his career, including 24 of them as a member of the Denver Broncos from 2016-17.

During his time with the Broncos, he threw for 30 touchdowns, 24 interceptions and 5,686 yards, and he completed 59.3 of his passes.

His last start came in 2019 with the N.Y. Jets -- a game in which he only attempted six passes and threw for three yards.

RB Lamar Miller

Running back Lamar Miller was one of the surprise cuts from NFL cutdown day.

He was released by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots Saturday, and immediately got a chance to work out with the Patriots' AFC East divisional rival Buffalo Bill's Sunday.

It's not very likely the Lions would entertain the idea of hosting him for a workout and picking him up after acquiring fellow veteran back Adrian Peterson over the weekend.

The only way in which Detroit likely would have interest in Miller's services is if the injuries that Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift are battling through are more serious than previously believed.

In that case, I would assume that at least one of them would have to be placed on injured reserve, leaving open a roster spot for Miller.

Miller last suited up for an NFL team in 2018 when he was a Pro Bowler for the Texans.

The 29-year-old missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

DE Chad Thomas

I think Thomas is the most likely to be targeted of the three guys that I've mentioned for this piece.

The University of Miami (Fla.) product was cut by the Cleveland Browns Saturday, and wasn't invited to the organization's practice squad.

He's only 24 -- turns 25 Oct. 12 -- and is coming off a season in which he played in all 16 games and finished with four sacks, six tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

He could play on the edge, and aid a pass-rush that was anemic a year ago.

And he'd bring more upside than Siemian and Miller combined.

