5 Offensive Linemen Lions Could Target in Free Agency

Read more on five offensive linemen the Detroit Lions could target in free agency

Last season, the Detroit Lions possessed the third-worst rushing offense in the NFL.

While the passing game was better -- ranking 10th -- that unit will look a lot different in 2021 without franchise mainstay Matthew Stafford at quarterback.

The offense, as a whole, may look different next season, too, with the Lions boasting a new head coach (Dan Campbell) and offensive coordinator (Anthony Lynn).

With D’Andre Swift looking like a potential building block at running back, expect Detroit to look to improve in the trenches.

In Taylor Decker, the Lions have one of the better offensive tackles in the game. Frank Ragnow is emerging as a solid center with All-Pro upside. And, in Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg, Detroit has two young options at guard that could turn out to be solid with time.

But, right now, the team could benefit from evaluating options within the free-agent market and from adding a piece or two for depth up front.

Here are five offensive linemen the Lions could pursue in free agency.

Nick Easton, OG, New Orleans Saints

Easton played in 11 games as a backup guard for the Saints last season, meaning that he has familiarity with Campbell. He’s been able to log over 400 snaps in all four of his seasons as a pro.

Easton was a recent cap casualty for the money-strapped Saints.

He had a solid year, receiving a Pro Football Focus grade just below 60, which is considered the league average.

The former Saint was penalized just three times, and allowed two sacks and 18 pressures. In doing so, he showed that he can be a solid presence in a pinch.

Forrest Lamp, OG, Los Angeles Chargers

Another player with connections to the new coaches, Lamp was drafted by and played his first four seasons for Lynn and the Los Angeles Chargers. With Lamp’s contract up and rumors circulating that he won’t come back, Lynn could potentially give Lamp a new home and a chance to start over.

Lamp’s struggles are in the run game, where he earned a PFF grade of just 42.8 last season.

He was solid in the passing game, boasting three games with grades above 80, and he allowed just two sacks in over 1,100 snaps played.

His value looks to be relatively low heading into free agency. So, the Lions could take a chance on him at a cheap price.

Cedric Ogbuehi, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Rich Barnes, USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Ogbuehi helped his case to get paid when he filled in for injured Seahawks tackle Dan Shell and performed well.

He struggled in Cincinnati as a full-time starter from 2016-18. However, he looks to have gotten comfortable in his last two seasons.

With Tyrell Crosby and Halapoulivaati Vaitai already serving as options at tackle along with Decker, the Lions don’t have a need for offensive tackles. However, the added depth wouldn't hurt, and Ogbuehi could end up being a steal in the free-agent market, if he proves that his success down the stretch was no fluke.

John Miller, OG, Carolina Panthers

Miller would be a good addition to the offensive line. He started 14 games for the Panthers last season, and produced good numbers. He received grades above or near 60 in both pass-and-run-blocking -- a sign that he would provide good depth.

Currently, Jackson is the Lions’ starting right guard. Because of this, Miller may elect to find another team that would provide him a starting opportunity.

However, Detroit should definitely pursue Miller, in the chance that he would choose the Lions. Miller is also just 26, meaning he could turn into a mainstay in the Motor City.

Alex Redmond, OG, Cincinnati Bengals

Redmond has dealt with injuries in his career, but is still a young piece that can be salvaged.

He’d likely be a cheap addition to a team that is currently nearly $20 million over the salary cap.

He’s never made it through a full season, playing 15 games just once. But, that’ll likely only make him cheaper to acquire.

Redmond has very good run-blocking numbers, per PFF, grading out with a 70.5 overall mark in 2020.

His pass-blocking stats aren’t as promising. However, he could be a good rotational piece that the Lions could throw in with Jackson, Stenberg and Oday Aboushi.

More from SI All Lions:

All Lions Mailbag: Best Available or Defense in Draft?

Roundtable: How Big of a Downgrade Is Jared Goff from Matthew Stafford?

How Jared Goff Impacts the Detroit Lions' Salary Cap

Ranking Detroit Lions' Offseason Needs

3 Players Detroit Lions Should Avoid in Free Agency

Lions Select Trey Lance in Birkett's First Mock Draft

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.