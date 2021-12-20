Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Craig Reynolds Signed to Lions 53-Man Roster

    Detroit Lions have rewarded running back Craig Reynolds by adding him to the active roster.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions are becoming a destination for young players who are seeking an opportunity to make a name for themselves in the National Football League. 

    After filling in admirably for the injured D'Andre Swift the past couple of weeks, talk increased that running back Craig Reynolds performed well enough for the organization to sign him to the active roster. 

    On Monday, Reynolds reportedly earned the nod and was signed to the Lions' 53-man roster, according to both PFF and the Detroit Free Press. 

    “Look, guys get an opportunity here,” head coach Dan Campbell said via this week's MMQB column. “Brad Holmes and I, we say it every week, it’s like, ‘Hey man, if you’re a young guy, you don’t want to be anywhere else but Detroit right now because it’s next-man-up.’ Between the injuries we’ve had, or COVID, or flu, or whatever the case is, you’re gonna get an opportunity, man. … Craig’s gotten an opportunity and made the most of it."

    The past two weeks, Reynolds earned a PFF grade of 84.0 overall against the Denver Broncos in Week 14 and 81.1 against the Cardinals on Sunday.

    Recommended Lions Articles

    stbrown5

    Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown Posts Text Message Received Following Cardinals Game

    After several solid performances, Amon-Ra St. Brown posts on social media he was selected to undergo urinalysis after the Lions victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

    hutchinson5

    Twitter Reacts: Just Win Games, Worry About NFL Draft Position Later

    Detroit Lions fans enjoyed the Week 15 victory, despite dropping out from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

    USATSI_17384813_168388382_lowres

    Lions' Week 15 Grades

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' positional grades, after their Week 15 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

    reynolds5
    reynolds5

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    reynolds5
    News

    Craig Reynolds Signed to Lions 53-Man Roster

    31 seconds ago
    stbrown5
    News

    Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown Posts Text Message Received Following Cardinals Game

    2 hours ago
    hutchinson5
    News

    Twitter Reacts: Just Win Games, Worry About NFL Draft Position Later

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17384813_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions' Week 15 Grades

    4 hours ago
    stbrown5
    News

    Snap Counts: Lions-Cardinals

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17385340_168388382_lowres
    News

    Detroit Lions Make NFL History in Victory Over Cardinals

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17385302_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions Finding Players to Build Around on Offense and Defense

    14 hours ago
    harris5
    News

    Jared Goff: 'We Had Will Harris Playing Corner'

    14 hours ago