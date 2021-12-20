Craig Reynolds Signed to Lions 53-Man Roster
The Detroit Lions are becoming a destination for young players who are seeking an opportunity to make a name for themselves in the National Football League.
After filling in admirably for the injured D'Andre Swift the past couple of weeks, talk increased that running back Craig Reynolds performed well enough for the organization to sign him to the active roster.
On Monday, Reynolds reportedly earned the nod and was signed to the Lions' 53-man roster, according to both PFF and the Detroit Free Press.
“Look, guys get an opportunity here,” head coach Dan Campbell said via this week's MMQB column. “Brad Holmes and I, we say it every week, it’s like, ‘Hey man, if you’re a young guy, you don’t want to be anywhere else but Detroit right now because it’s next-man-up.’ Between the injuries we’ve had, or COVID, or flu, or whatever the case is, you’re gonna get an opportunity, man. … Craig’s gotten an opportunity and made the most of it."
The past two weeks, Reynolds earned a PFF grade of 84.0 overall against the Denver Broncos in Week 14 and 81.1 against the Cardinals on Sunday.
