Detroit Lions Alim McNeill Pushing to Return Against Bengals
The Detroit Lions will make a key decision on defensive tackle Alim McNeill after practice on Friday.
Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals game, the talented defender has impressed the coaching staff with how he has practiced his first week back.
Speaking with reporters prior to practice, head coach Dan Campbell expressed the former third-round pick has been urging the coaching staff to activate him off of the PUP list and to make him active this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Campbell noted at this point, there is a 50 percent chance he will make his season debut against the AFC North squad.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard told reporters this week it only took one practice to see the sheer amount of effort McNeill put in, just to be able to return to practice.
“I saw all I needed to see. I see him helping in a major way. Now the biggest task for me is being patient. And you know the collaborative effort with our training staff, strength staff, and obviously the head man giving me the green light for him and what that’s going to entail and look like," said Sheppard. "But I told (Lions Head Coach) Dan (Campbell) yesterday, it’s amazing when you watch those practice clips. It’s like he’s been at training camp, I mean, he does not look like a player that hasn’t practiced.
"And that’s credit to him. I know all those bone density and all these guru terms they throw out, but all I know is I see a very, very high caliber defensive tackle when I turned on the tape yesterday. So, I’m very excited to have him back out there.”
Teammates are excited for his return, including quarterback Jared Goff.
“Yeah, he’s a hell of a player and a hell of a teammate and leader," said Goff. "Can do a whole bunch of different stuff on our D-line," said Goff. "I know he can line up kind of anywhere, stops the run, stops the pass. I know he gives our O-line fits whenever he’s out there. So yeah, I’d be happy to have him out there this week and see what he can do.”
Kerby Joseph update
The Lions safety missed the first two practices this week, but will take the field on Friday, improving his chances of being able to suit up this week.
Campbell noted the injury was suffered against the Browns and feels the talented defender is trending in the right direction.