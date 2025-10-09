Detroit Lions WR Returns to Thursday Practice
The Detroit Lions continued their preparation Thursday afternoon for the Kansas City Chiefs at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.
After missing the team's first practice of the week dealing with a wrist injury, start wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was spotted during the portion of individual drills open to the media.
Also returning was veteran wideout and returner Kalif Raymond.
Safety Kerby Joseph was spotted in uniform and working with trainers as he continues to address a knee injury.
Those not spotted include running back Sione Vaki, left tackle Taylor Decker, linebacker Zach Cunningham and cornerback Terrion Arnold.
If Decker is unable to suit up for a second straight week, the team could turn to Giovanni Manu again at left tackle. Also, Dan Skipper was recently signed to the active roster, indicating he is in competition to protect the blindside of veteran quarterback Jared Goff.
Detroit's starting signal-caller shared after practice this week what he has observed from the Chiefs' defense this season.
“I mean they’re good. They’re good at every level, they’ve got good players at every level. Obviously (DT) Chris Jones is kind of the game wrecker up front and then their linebackers are young and fast," said Goff. "They’ve got (CB Trent) McDuffie on the outside, those safeties I think are really good. They’re good. They’re good at every level and present a ton of challenges.”
Patrick Mahomes on Kelvin Sheppard
Both teams have expressed mutual admiration for each other ahead of their Week 6 contest. There is a recognition from both sides that it will take clean football and their best effort of the season in order to defeat the opponent.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked this week what he thought about new Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.
"I think he does a great job of the game planning, kind of like we're talking about. Doing stuff that's specific to each and every team," said Mahomes. "He puts his guys in position so they can play fast and play hard, and you can tell they respect him by how hard they do play. And so, if that's being a former player, whatever it is, he gets the best out of his guys.
"It'll be a great challenge for us. We got to match the intensity. We got to match that, match the intensity of going up against a Detroit Lions football team and a Detroit Lions defense. And so, it'll be a great challenge for us.”