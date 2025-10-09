Odds Lions Beat Chiefs in Week 6
The Detroit Lions will battle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a must-see showdown Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Lions, winners of four consecutive games, are coming off a 37-24 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Chiefs, sitting at 2-3 and in third place in the AFC West, are coming off a 31-28 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.
Detroit and Kansas City last met as part of the 2023 NFL season opener, when Dan Campbell's squad traveled to Arrowhead and squeaked out a 21-20 victory.
Despite their under-.500 record through five games this season, the Chiefs are averaging the 12th-most points per game (25.0/game), and have allowed the 13th-fewest points per game (21.4). It's indicative of the fact that the Andy Reid-led squad is better than its 2-3 record.
Additionally, Kansas City is equipped with playmakers on both sides of the ball, including wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton and cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.
Thornton is presently averaging an NFL-best 20.9 yards per reception. Meanwhile, McDuffie and Watson each own an interception and at least three passes defensed through the season's first five weeks.
The Chiefs also possess EDGE George Karlaftis III, who has had a productive start to his 2025 campaign.
The 2022 first-round pick – who produced at least eight sacks each of the past two seasons – has amassed 3.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits across five games this season. Plus, he's totaled a league-high 31 pressures and has earned a 75.9 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts. He's also posted a PFF overall mark of 77.8, the 25th-best grade among 169 qualified EDGEs.
The best way for the Lions to attack the Chiefs in this Week 6 matchup is likely on the ground.
Kansas City has permitted the seventh-most yards per rushing attempt (4.8). Meanwhile, the Lions – led by their dynamic running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery – are averaging the 14th-most yards per carry (4.4).
Lions signal-caller Jared Goff, currently seventh in QBR (70.6), is also enjoying a strong start to the 2025 season. He's presently completing a career-high and league-best 75.2 percent of his passes, and he's also thrown a league-high 12 touchdowns.
Additionally, the veteran quarterback is coming off a near-perfect performance in Week 5 against the Bengals, in which he completed 19-of-23 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns.
At this present juncture, I'll give Goff & Co. a 55 percent chance to pull out the Week 6 road win.