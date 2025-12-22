Lions Grades Against Pittsburgh Steelers: Defense, Run Game Flops

The Detroit Lions fell to 8-7 with their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. After falling behind two scores in the fourth quarter, the Lions' valiant comeback effort came up short.

Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Quarterbacks — B

Jared Goff was efficient throughout the afternoon, completing 34-of-54 pass attempts and helping lead the Lions on their late rally. In the fourth quarter, he threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns, coming up just short on a third that would've won the game.

He sputtered at times in the first half before leading the touchdown drive late in the half, drilling a well-thrown dot into the hands of Isaac TeSlaa for the game's first touchdown. However, some poor play-calling in the third quarter resulted in him being sacked for a safety.

Overall, Goff showed up in a big way when it mattered most, and some controversial whistles prevented him from getting the job done. It wasn't a perfect performance, but he helped the offense stay afloat and mount a big rally.

Running backs — D

The Lions run game was nonexistent on Sunday. Normally one of the game's most potent running backs, Jahmyr Gibbs was limited to just two rushing yards on seven carries, which is far and away a career worst.

Gibbs was able to make a modest impact in the passing game, catching a team-high 10 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. However, the lack of a run game will be lamented as being so one dimensional really prevented the Lions from humming at their best.

David Montgomery led the team in rushing with 14 yards on four carries, but down the stretch was not utilized as the team has committed to Gibbs as its bell-cow back.

Wide receivers — C

The Lions' star tandem of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams was kept in check for most of the afternoon, as the team relied on some strong supplementary performances amidst their struggles.

Isaac TeSlaa caught his fifth touchdown of the season, an impressive tally on what is just 12 total catches this season. He nearly had the game-winner, too, but couldn't corral it on the penultimate snap of the game.

St. Brown was at the center of the controversial ending. First, his go-ahead touchdown was negated when TeSlaa was whistled for offensive pass interference. Then, he lateraled to Goff for what would've been the game-winner as time expired but he was called for offensive pass interference.

Williams led the group of receivers with five catches for 70 yards, while Kalif Raymond had a big fourth quarter touchdown amidst his four catches for 62 yards.

Tight ends — B

Anthony Firkser factored into the equation in a big way in the first half, catching four passes for 40 yards. It was the biggest performance for him in a Lions' uniform, as he stepped up for a group that had been lacking production in the absence of Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright.

Shane Zylstra, Detroit's only other tight end on the active roster, also contributed three catches for 20 yards.

Offensive line — F

The Lions got a big boost with the return of Christian Mahogany, but were without starting center Graham Glasgow and his backup Trystan Colon. As a result, Kingsley Eguakun, Michael Neise and Miles Frazier all saw some action at center.

It was a dysfunctional performance for a unit that has long been viewed as a strength for this team when it's at its best. Mahogany really struggled, as he was beat for a sack early in the game and had multiple other crucial lapses.

Detroit had two fourth quarter false start penalties, including one on Eguakun in the red zone on the final drive. They weren't able to establish the run, and Goff was sacked three times, so the offensive line will face plenty of criticism for its performance on Sunday.

Defensive line — C-

It was a tale of two halves in Sunday's game for Detroit's defensive line. In the first two quarters, Aidan Hutchinson recorded two sacks and created plenty of heat on Aaron Rodgers. However, with the Steelers' quick passing game, much of that production was negated in the second half.

Pittsburgh was also able to gash the Lions in the run game. The Steelers averaged 9.7 yards per carry in the second half, and had two 45-yard touchdown runs by Jaylen Warren. It was a tough showing for coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's group.

Linebackers — C-

Jack Campbell did have a big part in forcing a third quarter turnover, as he fell on a ball punched out by Thomas Harper. Campbell finished with a team-best 14 combined tackles, including seven solo stops.

Alex Anzalone had an interesting afternoon, to say the least. He had eight combined tackles and a pass defensed, but also was on the wrong end of a game-changing play when Kenneth Gainwell overcame contact to haul in a 45-yard touchdown that sent the game into the locker room tied at half.

Secondary — D

The Lions' depth in the secondary was exposed on Sunday, particularly in the run game. Both Thomas Harper and Avonte Maddox had brutal run fits on each of the long touchdown runs by Jaylen Warren in the fourth quarter.

Harper was responsible for a big play in the third quarter when he forced Darnell Washington to fumble in the Lions' red zone, and he also added a tackle for loss. Rock Ya-Sin added a pass defensed, while D.J. Reed had eight total tackles.

Special teams — B

The Lions had a decent showing on special teams Sunday. Between Tom Kennedy and Jacob Saylors, the Lions averaged over 26 yards per kick return attempt. Kalif Raymond had a 13-yard return, totaling 16 yards on three attempts.

Meanwhile, Jake Bates was 1-for-1, hitting a 36-yard field goal attempt. Jack Fox had a strong day, averaging 53 yards per attempt on three punt attempts.

Coaching — C

The Lions will have decisions pondered and criticized in the coming days, particularly in the first half when they elected to go for it rather than add a chip shot field goal to their tally. The conversion attempt was unsuccessful when Goff threw incomplete intended for St. Brown.

It was another rough day for the run defense, which has now turned in back-to-back poor performances against playoff caliber offenses. Meanwhile, the offense struggled until they were backed into a corner, and had questionable play-calling lead to a critical safety.

The Lions are now facing playoff elimination, as one more loss or a win by the Packers over the last two weeks will eliminate them from the postseason. There have been subtle issues all season, and on Sunday they were glaring in key moments as Detroit couldn't overcome penalties and self-inflicted wounds.

