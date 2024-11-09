Lions Sign Three Players to Active Roster, Release DL Isaiah Thomas
The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves leading up to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
Dan Campbell's team elected to promote linebacker Ezekiel Turner and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones from the practice squad.
Defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas was waived after a short stint in Motown. He was signed off of the Bengals practice squad, but did not end up doing enough to remain on the active roster.
Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been placed on the injured reserve list.
Three players from the practice squad were signed to the active roster Saturday afternoon, including tight end Shane Zylstra, linebacker Abraham Beauplan and defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad.
The Lions have been working defensively to try to limit the amount of explosives from opposing offenses. They're hoping the addition of Za'Darius Smith helps in that avenue, while the group will also get Josh Paschal back.
Muhammad has played two games previously as a practice squad elevation, meaning the Lions are forced to make a decision whether to use him for the final time this week or sign him to the active roster
“Yeah, we’ll see. This week will be a big part of that, if he plays or if he doesn’t play," Campbell said. "But, to your point, we still have an elevation and if not, then he’s on practice squad for now.”
As a result, the Lions are hoping to get better production in the way of slowing down opposing offenses.
“Always, because inevitably what happens – it’s like this, any portion of your team, any area of the team, it’s one thing to not do your job, whatever the reason may be," Campbll said Friday. "That’s one thing. But what happens is, if it happens a couple of times, then a player – the other player who does do his job, he begins to try to do more for you when you shouldn’t have to. And that’s not the way you – that’s not how you succeed. So, then he’s doing what he shouldn’t be and now he’s out of position and it begins to trickle, and you lose trust."
Having players who prove to be reliable is pivotal, as they can be counted on in key situations. Eliminating these momentary lapses defensive has been a pressing issue in recent weeks, one that the Lions hope can be solved by new faces.
"So, we can’t have the trust crumblers. We have to eliminate that, but it does," Campbell said. "Everybody’s got a job to do, do your job and do it violently. We were talking yesterday about one of our players, and I said, ‘Do you think if you told him his life depended on getting in this gap and playing this gap, he could do it?’ And you kind of have to think that way. You really kind of have to have that mentality.”