Lions Announce Official 2025 Preseason Schedule
The Detroit Lions have officially announced their four-game slate for the 2025 preseason.
For Detroit, the preseason begins July 31 in a showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Hall of Fame game, which will be the first game of the season, is set to take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Detroit's second preseason game will be the only other preseason game the team will travel to. Dan Campbell's squad will head to Atlanta to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff for that game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8.
Following that game, the Lions will play their final two preseason games at home. First, they will host the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16. The preseason finale is a home tilt with the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23.
The Hall of Fame game will be nationally televised on NBC, while the remaining three preseason games will be broadcast on the Lions' television network.
Two of the Lions' preseason opponents were in the postseason last year, as the Chargers and Texans played each other in the Wild Card Round of the AFC playoffs last year.
Campbell has previously stated that he hopes to have two sets of joint practices throughout the preseason. In past years, the Lions have held joint practices with the New York Giants (2023 and 2024), Jacksonville Jaguars (2023) and Indianapolis Colts (2022).
Additionally, the Lions have a history of resting their starters for the majority, if not all of the preseason. As a result, an extended preseason could lead to more game opportunities for the likes of backup quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell said that Hooker and veteran Kyle Allen are in a competition for the backup spot, and the extra preseason game will allow the two parties to get ample game reps.
"A lot of the veterans, an extra preseason game is like, 'Eh.' But for the quarterback position, I love it. I love it that Hendon and Kyle will be getting more reps, more game time," Brunell said. "So it allows you to evaluate more, it allows those guys to have more opportunities to move the team. So I'm thrilled about that, that'll be really good for us."
Lions 2025 preseason schedule
Thursday, July 31: vs. Chargers (8 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium)
Friday, August 8: at Falcons (7 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Saturday, August 16: vs. Dolphins (1 p.m., Ford Field)
Saturday, August 23: vs. Texans (1 p.m., Ford Field)