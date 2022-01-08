Skip to main content
Lions Announce Players Elevated from Practice Squad, Activate Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker

Detroit Lions elevated members of the practice squad ahead of the team's Week 18 home contest against the Green Bay Packers.

The Detroit Lions coaching staff are preparing the roster as if the Green Bay Packers will play their starters for all four quarters.  

“We’re prepared to see them the whole game," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday. "Look, I know what that’s like. We would go through that where I just came from. There were a couple of different scenarios, ‘How much do you play your guys? Do you not? Is there a rust factor? Is there a rhythm factor? All of those things. So, I think they’ll play that by ear. As far as we’re concerned, I mean we’ve got to be ready to play their very best and that’s how we’ve been preparing.”

Earlier this week, Detroit decided to protect offensive lineman Dan Skipper, linebacker Tavante Beckett, defensive lineman Bruce Hector and kicker Aldrick Rosas for Week 18 from the practice squad.

On Saturday afternoon, the team announced a series of roster moves, including players that were elevated from the practice squad who could be active for the home finale. 

Taylor Decker is expected to suit up against the Packers, while Penei Sewell has been added to the injury report. 

The 21-year-old rookie has been listed as questionable due to thumb/illness. 

Roster moves

  • Activated RT Penei Sewell and LT Taylor Decker from COVID-19 list.
  • Elevated LB Tavante Beckett and OL Dan Skipper from the practice squad to the active/inactive list pursuant to the standard elevation addendum
  • Signed CB Saivion Smith to the practice squad.
  • Released WR Juwan Green and RB Rodney Smith from the practice squad.

