Detroit Lions Are Team Most Betting to Miss NFL Playoffs
The Detroit Lions are among the most polarizing teams heading into the start of the 2025 NFL season.
According to a couple of popular sports books, Dan Campbell's squad are the team most are betting to miss out on the 2025.
Ahead of roster cuts, Detroit's head coach shared how he weighs different components in making final roster decisions.
"You’re going to take the totality of it. I know for me, that’s big. I want to know start to finish, what did it look like? Was there constant improvement? Do you feel and see development through that time? I think where that would be a little bit – okay man, the practices look really good, I see that, but all four of these games have not been good," said Campbell. "That’s an issue. I think that’s an issue, because all of a sudden, the lights are on and we’re in real games and the coach isn’t behind you and there’s no scripts.
"That could be a little bit concerning," Campbell commented further. "But I think to answer your question, I take it in the whole, from the beginning. From start to where we’re at now, and I think that’s important that you don’t get skewed by just the Houston game. One game. You’ve got to be careful there.”
Fox Sports radio host Jason McIntyre, filling in for Colin Cowherd, echoed the sentiment many pundits who are skeptical have shared this offseason.
"It is hard. And this Lions team, they are going to backslide," said McIntyre. "They ain't winning 15 games. I asked the staff to get the Lions schedule on the screen. Are you guys ready for this. The Detroit Lions have the toughest road schedule in the NFL. ..."
Among the concerns impacting preseason expectations include the tough schedule, changing both coordinators, overhauling the offensive line and the perception team's in the division has improved.
"One retired and they let (Kevin) Zietler go. One of my boys, who puts together a great NFL gambling writeup said those two offensive lineman that were lost, over the three seasons, were Top-5 at their position. So, that's a huge step back," said McIntyre. "You're starting a third-round rookie. And then Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Those are massive losses. The new OC, he has not been an offensive coordinator since 2017. ... Guys, this is going to be a big regression."
For many pundits, the challenges faced this season by the Lions appear to be too much to overcome.
McIntyre noted, "I have them missing the playoffs. I think the Super Bowl window is closed."
Campbell noted earlier this offseason that while he cannot stop the negativity from being shared, he is still viewing the upcoming challenges as yet another opportunity to prove doubters wrong.