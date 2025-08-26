Lions Must Learn from 2023 Draft Busts
When Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions’ front office look back at the 2023 NFL Draft, they’ll remember it as both a franchise-altering haul and a cautionary tale.
On one hand, Holmes hit home runs with Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch – players who have become franchise cornerstones and have helped transform Detroit into Super Bowl contenders.
On the other hand, his third-round swings on quarterback Hendon Hooker and defensive tackle Brodric Martin have turned into costly misses.
These starkly contrasting outcomes underscore an important lesson: championship teams are built not just by nailing the top picks, but also by avoiding unforced errors on developmental players in the middle rounds.
Hooker’s selection was a gamble from the very beginning.
At 25 years old and fresh off a torn ACL suffered in his final season at Tennessee, the quarterback brought more red flags than upside.
Detroit hoped his maturity and college production might translate into a reliable backup behind Jared Goff, but the experiment never gained traction.
Hooker never found consistency with his timing or accuracy, and routinely struggled with ball security, including this past preseason (five turnovers in four games).
While he flashed small glimpses of potential, it wasn’t enough to convince the Lions he had a future in their quarterbacks room.
He now seeks a fresh start elsewhere, but his time in Detroit highlights the danger of spending valuable draft capital on a rehabbing prospect already in his mid-20s.
Martin’s case was just as glaring.
Coming out of Western Kentucky, he was a raw, small-school lineman who intrigued scouts with his size and athletic profile.
However, from the very moment Holmes used the No. 96 overall pick on him, it felt like a reach.
The defensive tackle never carved out a role in Detroit’s lineman rotation.
Injuries limited him, including a preseason knee issue that sidelined him for most of last year. Plus, when he was available, he was largely ineffective.
Across two seasons, Martin appeared in only five games, logging just four tackles and 28 total defensive snaps. For a third-round pick, that glaring lack of impact is inexcusable.
Both players are now gone, released before they could establish themselves.
To Holmes’ credit, he recognized the mistakes, and moved on instead of stubbornly holding onto failed investments.
Yet, the misfires carry with them a valuable lesson: The Lions cannot afford to squander valuable draft assets on projects that carry more risk than reward, especially now that they’re in the middle of a championship window.
Future quarterback assessments, in particular, must be more rigorous.
If Detroit is going to utilize draft capital on a passer, it needs to be on someone with long-term starter traits, durability and developmental upside – not an older, injured prospect whose ceiling is limited.
The same goes for defensive linemen: traits and measurables matter, but so do polish, competition level and proven production.
Drafting for “potential” cannot outweigh drafting for reliability, especially in the critical third and fourth rounds.
Holmes has largely rebuilt the Lions with shrewd, forward-thinking moves.
But, the Hooker and Martin cases serve as reminders that even the most competent GMs can outsmart themselves and make mistakes. And in an NFL where every roster spot matters, avoiding misfires in the middle rounds is just as vital as finding stars at the top, like Gibbs and Campbell.
If Detroit applies those lessons, the 2023 draft won’t just be remembered for its hits and misses. It will be remembered as the moment the Lions learned how to turn a contender into a perennial league power.