Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Beat Writers Weigh In

Check out the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup to find out what the Detroit Lions are going to do at No. 7 overall

It's time for this week's mock draft roundup at SI All Lions.

Since last week's version, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons has continued to be a popular pick for the Lions at No. 7 overall.

Plus, NFL Draft experts have increasingly mocked LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to Detroit with its first-round pick.

Without further ado, let’s explore who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting in their latest mock drafts.

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Oregon

Sewell is currently being mocked by the following:

The Athletic (Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner)

JACK linebacker Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Ojulari is currently being mocked by the following:

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)

As Trapasso writes,

"This is the highest you'll probably see Ojulari. But I really believe he's the super-explosive, bendy type of edge rusher who typically flies up boards during the pre-draft process."

Ojulari celebrates after a sack against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Owusu-Koramoah is currently being mocked by the following:

Touchdown Wire (Doug Farrar)

EDGE defender Kwity Paye, Michigan

Paye is currently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Network (Brentley Weissman; pick No. 19 via trade with the Washington Football Team)

Linebacker Micah Parsons, Penn State

Parsons is currently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah), DetroitLions.com (Mike O'Hara), ESPN.com (Mel Kiper; pick No. 12 via trade with San Francisco 49ers), NFL.com (Charley Casserly), The Huddle Report (Brian Johannes; pick No. 20 via trade with Chicago Bears), Pro Football Network (Ben Rolfe)

As Rolfe pens,

"Detroit is another team that could realistically be looking at several options. Their decisions in free agency could change the shape of their draft dramatically. However, as it stands heading into March, taking the top defensive player available on Tony Pauline’s big board in Micah Parsons makes a ton of sense. Parsons can be a chess piece that the Lions can utilize in several ways. Putting him in this defense allows the Lions to continue to build around him as a schematic centerpiece."

Quarterback Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Lance is currently being mocked by the following:

Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett), Pro Football Network (Tyler Olson)

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Waddle is currently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Network (Benjamin Solak), Walter Football (Charlie Campbell), USA Today (Nate Davis), Draft Wire (Luke Easterling), CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), Drafttek.com (Doug Hyde)

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Chase is currently being mocked by the following:

Walter Football, CBS Sports/Yahoo! Sports (Josh Edwards), MLive (Kyle Meinke), CBS Sports (Tom Fornelli), Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings), FantasyPros.com (Kyle Yates)

As Edwards writes,

"It would be a surprise if Detroit allowed Kenny Golladay to walk this offseason. However, even if he returns, the team needs to add others at the position. Ja'Marr Chase is still the best wide receiver in this draft and the Lions have the opportunity to pick him. Jared Goff begins his career in the NFC North with T.J. Hockenson, Kenny Golladay, Ja'Marr Chase and D'Andre Swift."

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Smith is currently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Network/Pro Football Network (Joe Marino), MLive (Ben Raven), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer), Bleacher Report (Brad Gagnon)

