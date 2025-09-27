Lions Believe Offense Can Do 'Anything We Want'
The Detroit Lions quickly got back on track offensively after a subpar performance Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.
Offensive coordinator has emphasized the success the past two weeks has been the result of the players executing at a high level and coaches working to find avenues to take advantages of the weakness of their opponent.
“I’ve told you guys before. The personnel that we have, we can pretty much do anything we want. There’s a lot of weapons. I mean, you saw the different personnel groupings and all the different formations and this and that," said Morton. "We’re all trying to create mismatches. That’s the way I was taught.
"How do I create a mismatch? Get this guy on that guy. Different formations and things, I mean they change week to week to get guys open, to keep the defense off their toes. But again, can’t do all this stuff if we’re not really smart. So, it’s cool when you’ve got all these weapons.”
Detroit's offense was criticized heavily after significant communication issues derailed the offense and their inability to find the end zone resulted in an opening week loss against a division rival.
Since their loss to the Packers, Detroit's offense has resembled the juggernaut that took the field last season, scoring 52 and 38 the past weeks.
When asked if he feels he has gotten into a groove calling plays, Morton noted, "I mean, I’m calling it, I’m calling it, I’m calling it until Dan (Campbell) interjects or somebody else, you know what I mean? I’ve got the green light just to go, and then Dan helps when he wants certain things. We talk about that in between series, ‘Give me this, give me that. Okay, what do you want?’ So, I’m ready to go.”
The playbook is so vast that the coaching staff can draw upon plays back from their playing days.
Dan Campbell expressed this week he drew inspiration from a play he ran with the Cowboys in 2002 as a backside blocker on the Lions’ toss touchdown play to Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs against the Ravens.
"That’s an old play. That’s been passed down," said Campbell. "That was a (former Cowboys Head Coach) Coach (Bill) Parcells to (Broncos Head Coach) Sean (Payton) to me. So, that’s been around a while. It’s a good play.”