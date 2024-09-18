Lions Are 2.5-Point Favorite Against Cardinals
The Detroit Lions are 2.5-point betting favorites over the Arizona Cardinals, according to many popular sportsbooks.
Detroit's defense will now contend with a Cardinals offense that scored 41 points against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.
Dan Campbell's squad is seeking to bounce back after dropping a home game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is also able to extend plays and run the football, similar to Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was able to record a rushing touchdown when Detroit's defense needed a key stop.
"They run some things that are not unorthodox, it’s just they give you a lot and they’re very active up front. Then offensively, they give you a lot of different personnel groups," said Campbell. "They play hard, they’re physical, obviously the quarterback when he gets out and he runs around, he’s dangerous. He’s always been that way. So, they’ve got some weapons to throw to.
"This back runs heavy, and defensively they can give you multiple looks up front and then coverage is as well. So you’ve got to be on is – now, the good news is, we just played a team that gives you a lot of different looks defensively and so that’s actually good," Campbell commented further. "We ought to be primed and prepped a little bit to be able to adjust on the fly. It’s a good football team, they’re playing at a high level.”
