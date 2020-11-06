No Matthew Stafford. No problem for the Lions on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Seriously.

Stafford not playing this weekend has become a very real possibility as a result of him being placed on Detroit's reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday after coming in close contact with an infected person on Monday.

Since, Stafford has tested negative for the virus twice, meaning that there is a chance he suits up on Sunday without having gone through a single practice during the week.

If he is unable to play or the Lions simply decide to sit him out, though, Chase Daniel is the next man up.

The veteran backup quarterback was signed this past offseason to a three-year, $13.05 million deal.

Daniel last started in a game in Week 5 of last season while with the Chicago Bears. Daniel and the Bears took on the then-Oakland Raiders, and Daniel proceeded to go 22-of-30 for 231 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Not that starting Daniel is an ideal situation for Detroit, with its playoff hopes barely alive at 3-4.

But, at least he does have experience -- albeit limited with five career starts -- as a starter in the league, and he has experience playing against the Vikings.

In three career games against Minnesota, Daniel has completed 22-of-31 passes for 195 yards and a score.

The 34-year-old last played in a contest against the Vikings in Week 4 a year ago, during which he compiled all of his career stats against Minnesota outside of a lone pass attempt.

He recorded a 101.4 passer rating in the contest, and helped lead the Bears to a 16-6 victory.

Sure, that's last year, and it is true that it's hard to take too much from a game from the previous year, with how much rosters change from one year to the next.

However, consider this: Since the 2019 campaign came to an end, the Vikings' defense has gotten considerably worse.

In fact, a season ago, Mike Zimmer & Co. allowed just 18.9 points per game -- good for fifth-best in the entire league.

In stark contrast, Zimmer's defense this season has allowed 30.6 points a game through seven contests -- the 29th-most points allowed per game.

And most importantly for Daniel and Detroit's air attack, Minnesota's pass defense has declined.

The Vikings ranked No. 15 and No. 13 a year ago, respectively, in terms of passing yards allowed (3,737) and TD passes permitted (23).

In 2020, those ranks have dipped to No. 30 and No. 28, respectively, with Minnesota having allowed 2,011 passing yards and having permitted 17 passing TDs.

This doesn't mean Daniel is going to light the world on fire Sunday, if he gets the starting nod.

Yet, it bodes well for him and the Lions' passing game, and provides the organization with a solid opportunity to come out on top in this Week 9 matchup -- even with Daniel under center.

