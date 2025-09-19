Lions Can't 'Paralyze' Defense Trying to Stop Lamar Jackson
The Detroit Lions have been effective to start the season limiting the impact of mobile quarterbacks.
This week, the test becomes much more challenging, as Detroit's defense is tasked with limiting Lamar Jackson, a duel-threat quarterback who has also gained more respect for his passing abilities.
Dan Campbell expressed to reporters this week his defense has been disciplined in their assignments against Jordan Love and Caleb Williams to start the season.
"That was one of the things we really talked about. I thought, you know, we talked about improving. We improved even from Week 1," said Campbell. "(Jordan) Love got out of there a couple of times, and I thought, with the exception of really probably one play, I thought we did a pretty good job on Caleb (Williams). Maybe two.
"But, it was a point of focus, man. We worked on it. Our guys really worked with each other running the stunts in the games, and I thought we were very disciplined in that regard," Campbell added further. "And it helped us. It helped us. So, we're going to have to be on point again."
Campbell noted that he also does not want to paralyze players and take away what makes them aggressive and instinctual.
"I go back to this to man, you can't paralyze your guys either. You can't pull back so far off that they lose what makes them great players, you know? Or like a guy like Hutch, man, you just got to be careful. So yes, we have to be disciplined," said Campbell. "Somebody's going to have to cover for you if you got a two-way go. And then, man, don't leave your feet. That's always -- don't leave your feet. You just keep moving with a base until you get reinforcements. And let's just close in on it. But, that will certainly be a big point of emphasis."
Jared Goff expressed Jackson does not get enough attention for his passing ability.
"He’s incredible. He really is. I mean I think his legs get a lot of attention, but I don’t know if his passing ability gets the attention it deserves," said Goff. "And he’s as good of a passer as there is in this League. If you look at the numbers, he’s as good as anyone throwing the ball over the last - I mean over his career, but specifically the last like three or four years, he’s been pretty on fire. And yeah, our defense has their hands full with him, but I expect them to play well.”
Aidan Hutchinson expressed relief he was able to secure his first sack of the season against the Bears at Ford Field. While he noted it can be frustrating chasing after a player of Jackson's caliber, he would relish the chance to record a sack against the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.
“Lamar is one of those guys that would be fun to sack,” Hutchinson expressed. “We’re gonna get after it and execute the game plan.”