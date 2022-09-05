Skip to main content

Report: Lions Claim OL Drew Forbes

Drew Forbes lands in the NFC after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

The Detroit Lions have reportedly added depth to their offensive line, claiming Drew Forbes, according to ESPN. 

Forbes was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He only played sparingly during his tenure in Cleveland. 

He appeared in two games as a rookie before opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Forbes did not appear in any games in 2021 season after suffering a knee injury.

According to Browns Digest, "The current front office led by Andrew Berry did not draft Forbes, so they were never tied to him in any sort. Forbes never received a good shake with the Browns after taking off the 2020 season due to COVID-19, he appeared in one game in 2021, three for his two-year career."

Unfortunately, the Lions offensive line will not get a chance to play all together, as right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed on the reserve/injured list. He must miss at least the first four games of the 2022 NFL season. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

campbell5

Dan Campbell Still Has 'Eagerness' to Call Offensive Plays

Dan Campbell does not announce who will call offensive plays Week 1.

lions5

NFC Insiders: How Lions Rank Among NFC North Teams

FanNation NFL reporters help preview the NFC North division, ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

boyle5

Lions Sign QB Tim Boyle to Practice Squad

Tim Boyle returns to the Detroit Lions, and will be a member of the practice squad.

Either Logan Stenberg or Tommy Kraemer could be next in line to replace Vaitai, who played 29 snaps in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Last season, the expected offensive line did not have an opportunity to play all together. 

forbes5

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

campbell5
News

Dan Campbell Still Has 'Eagerness' to Call Offensive Plays

By Christian Booher
lions5
News

NFC Insiders: How Lions Rank Among NFC North Teams

By John Maakaron
boyle5
News

Lions Sign QB Tim Boyle to Practice Squad

By John Maakaron
campbell5
News

Lions Are 4-Point Underdogs against Eagles

By John Maakaron
malcolm5
News

Brad Holmes Makes Telling Comment About LB Malcolm Rodriguez

By John Maakaron
hughes5
News

Lions Claiming Safety 'Ended Up Being Big For Us'

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

Roundtable: Lions' Roster Strengths and Weaknesses

By Vito Chirco
campbell5
News

Lions Only Went Worst-to-First Once in Franchise History

By John Maakaron