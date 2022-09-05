Report: Lions Claim OL Drew Forbes

The Detroit Lions have reportedly added depth to their offensive line, claiming Drew Forbes, according to ESPN.

Forbes was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He only played sparingly during his tenure in Cleveland.

He appeared in two games as a rookie before opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forbes did not appear in any games in 2021 season after suffering a knee injury.

According to Browns Digest, "The current front office led by Andrew Berry did not draft Forbes, so they were never tied to him in any sort. Forbes never received a good shake with the Browns after taking off the 2020 season due to COVID-19, he appeared in one game in 2021, three for his two-year career."

Unfortunately, the Lions offensive line will not get a chance to play all together, as right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed on the reserve/injured list. He must miss at least the first four games of the 2022 NFL season.

Either Logan Stenberg or Tommy Kraemer could be next in line to replace Vaitai, who played 29 snaps in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last season, the expected offensive line did not have an opportunity to play all together.

