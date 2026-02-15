One Offensive Tackle Lions Could Draft in Every Round of 2026 Draft

The Detroit Lions could be in the market for another offensive tackle depending on Taylor Decker's decision.

Decker is mulling retirement, and if he elects to walk away then the Lions will be down a starter on their offensive line. Even if he elects to return, the Lions could see fit to invest in young depth at the position.

Here is one offensive tackle the Lions could draft in every round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

First Round — Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano is an athletic, nimble offensive tackle who was successful in both the run and pass protection aspects of the game last season for the Utes. He has played on the right and left sides of the line throughout his career, and could help on either side depending on what the team elects to do with Penei Sewell if Decker departs.

Analysts view Fano's lean build as a potential concern, as he doesn't necessarily have the ideal mass. However, his athleticism and power help compensate for that. Fano has plenty of upside and could be an immediate starter right away for the Lions if needed, but could be even better with a year of development.

Second Round — Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Dunker is another multi-year starter who was part of a Joe Moore Award winning offensive line at Iowa in 2025. He has the ideal build at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, and plays with heavy hands that allow him to strike first against oppposing rushers.

Some evaluators believe Dunker could be destined for a move inside to guard, but if his athleticism ticks up a notch then he could be able to stay on the outside. He'll also need to improve his pad level, as that is another concern surrounding his ability to contribute right away at the professional level.

Third Round — Markel Bell, MIami (Florida)

A junior college product, Bell started 16 games for the Hurricanes on their road to the national championship game this season. He has a massive frame, standing 6-foot-9, and did not allow a sack this season.

Bell allowed just 15 total pressures per Pro Football Focus this season. However, he wasn't as productive at times in the run game. Some of that can be tied to the lack of leverage he has with his size. However, if he can make good on his traits and develop in the run game, there's potential for him to be a big time contributor.

Fourth Round — Austin Barber, Florida

Barber has fallen off some radars after the Gators struggled in 2025, but he was once viewed as a potential top prospect at the position. He was phenomenal in the run game this season, notching a 90.0 grade in this area via PFF.

The Florida product is another prospect who has played tackle on both sides of the offensive line. He is an efficient pass-setter who has some natural athleticism, and at 6-foot-7 he manages to keep a sturdy base despite being at a leverage disadvantage.

Fifth Round — Nolan Rucci, Penn State

Rucci was a highly touted prospect out of high school, beginning his career at Wisconsin before transferring to Penn State. He started 12 games this season, allowing just one sack and 16 pressures. He stands 6-foot-8 and has plenty of intangible ability and athleticism.

The former Nittany Lion didn't grade out the highest over the course of the 2025 season, and has some room to grow with his technique. However, with some time to develop he could unlock his athletic traits and improve in all facets of his game.

Sixth Round — Kage Casey, Boise State

Casey was a big part of the Broncos' run to the College Football Playoff in 2024, and started every game in 2025. A multi-year All-Mountain West Conference selection, he has been very productive throughout his collegiate career.

Casey allowed four sacks this year, and finished with a 75.8 run-blocking grade via PFF. He has some value as a late-round investment, but likely needs some time to grow to reach his full potential at the next level.

Seventh Round — Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest

A Washington State transfer, Fa'amoe finished his career with a season for the Demon Deacons. He started 12 games, playing a key role for Wake Forest in his final collegiate season. He allowed two sacks and finished with a 67.7 run-blocking grade. Fa'amoe has some potential, but will need some growth before he's ready to work opposite of Penei Sewell.

