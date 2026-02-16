Alex Anzalone Deletes Post Beefing With Lions' Social Media

The future of Alex Anzalone and the Detroit Lions is uncertain after five seasons together.

Anzalone's contract situation with the team was highly publicized throughout training camp, as the linebacker did not participate in the start of camp and spoke openly about his disappointment in the situation. Eventually, the two sides worked out an amended final year of his deal and he returned to action.

However, no long-term resolution was reached and as it stands, Anzalone is set to hit free agency when it begins next month. Though he's expressed his desire to remain with the organization, he also is expected to potentially depart the organization for 2026 due to the inability to find a new deal with the Lions by this time.

On Sunday, Anzalone sparked more debate about his future with a comment he posted on social media. The Lions posted a highlight video for Valentine's Day, playing a fun twist on the holiday by including clips of pass breakups the defense recorded throughout the season.

Anzalone notched a career-high total in pass breakups this season with nine, but none of those were featured in the video. He noticed this, and made a quip on social media directed at the video.

"Had a career high (9 PDs) and not 1 made it," Anzalone wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "And other free agents were on the video, too."

The multi-year defensive captain would quickly respond to a fan on the social media platform. After the fan noted the general love for him from the fanbase, Anzalone once again took an apparent dig at the social media team.

"Apparently not our social media team!" Anzalone wrote. "They don't know how to behave."

The linebacker would later note that he has "always had beef" with the team's social media group in a post with emojis indicating humor. That comment would suggest that the previous posts were made in jest, but it added fuel to the fire of his potential departure when free agency comes around.

Alex Anzalone vs. the Detroit Lions social media team 👀 pic.twitter.com/rYYi1EtTjl — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) February 15, 2026

His posts were deleted later Sunday.

Anzalone has been regularly active on social media throughout his tenure in Detroit, and within the last year, he has made multiple posts that have called his future into question.

If the linebacker has indeed played his final snap in Detroit, the fanbase will likely remember him fondly as a big part of the team's turnaround from NFC North cellar-dweller to the precipice of a Super Bowl appearance.

Anzalone has endeared himself to the Lions' fanbase with his leadership, with a heartfelt message to the fanbase in the Players' Tribune after the NFC Championship loss in 2023 being among the ways he has connected with the Detroit faithful.

