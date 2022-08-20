Halftime Observations: Secondary Struggles, Run Game Shines

It was a battle of reserves in the first half of the Detroit Lions' exhibition contest with the Indianapolis Colts Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dan Campbell decided to sit his starters for the Week 2 preseason tilt, after his first-stringers battled with the Colts for two straight days in joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.

Among the offensive starters missing for Detroit were signal-caller Jared Goff, its top two running backs, D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, tight end T.J. Hockenson, plus its top three receivers, Josh Reynolds, DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

It didn't matter too much for Ben Johnson's unit, though. David Blough, who got the start under center, led the Lions on scoring drives on their first two possessions.

Each drive was spearheaded by the team's running game.

Reynolds, the preseason darling for Detroit a year ago, carried the ball seven times for 37 yards on the two drives. It was good for an average of 5.3 yards per carry. Additionally, second-year pro Jermar Jefferson added 25 yards on seven carries.

Blough extended the first drive by connecting with receiver Kalif Raymond on a short, out-pattern on third-and-1 with 13:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Blough also did a solid job of using his legs to gain extra yardage, and he, along with Detroit's backs, chewed up 13:12 of the clock via the offense's first two possessions. Yet, Johnson's unit came up with just six points on those aforementioned drives, via two successful field-goal tries from Austin Seibert.

It wasn't all pretty from Blough in the first half, either. He tossed an interception with 7:18 to go in the half. It came on a pass intended for wideout Tom Kennedy. It led to Colts kicker Jake Verity tying up the contest for Indianapolis at six, on a 40-yard field goal.

Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn's defense kept the Colts out of the end zone for most of the half. Nick Foles burned the Lions' secondary on a couple short-yardage/intermediate throws, but Detroit still did a nice job of keeping Indy's offense in check.

Additionally, it stymied the Colts' ground attack, limiting Phillip Lindsay and Co. to 11 total yards.

Sam Ehlinger led Indianapolis on its lone touchdown drive of the half. The former Texas QB connected with Mike Strachan on a 15-yard TD pass, with 1:55 to go in the half.

Blough ended the half with a TD pass to Kennedy in the corner of the end zone, resulting in a 13-13 tie going into halftime.

Notes:

- List of offensive inactives for Detroit included QB Jared Goff, WR DJ Chark, WR Josh Reynolds, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB D'Andre Swift, RB Jamaal Williams, TE T.J. Hockenson, OTs Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell, plus OGs Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jonah Jackson.

- WR Quintez Cephus, TE Devin Funchess and OL Kevin Jarvis were unable to play in the game due to injury.

- List of defensive inactives for Lions included defensive linemen Charles Harris, Alim McNeill, Michael Brockers and Aidan Hutchinson, LB Alex Anzalone, as well as defensive backs Amani Oruwariye, Tracy Walker III and DeShon Elliott.

- Safety C.J. Moore and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu missed the game due to injury.

- DL Eric Banks limped off the field and headed to the locker room toward end of first half.