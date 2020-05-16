AllLions
Could the Lions Be the Biggest Sleeper in the NFL?

John Maakaron

It is sometimes unimaginable to consider the Lions as a sleeper team in the National Football League. 

Following two consecutive last-place finishes in the NFC North, setting lofty expectations for the upcoming 2020 season might not be the most realistic endeavor. 

One very popular host was at least willing to entertain and debate the notion that the Lions won't underachieve this season, though. 

On Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," a very interesting discussion broke out regarding the Lions' chances of having a productive season. 

"The Lions might not suck this year," Pat McAfee said when he opened the discussion. 

"What have you done for me lately? Lose. And tie. But, 8-9 games the Detroit Lions were in the lead. Will they next year be able to get it over the hump? Matt Patricia's third year there. Didn't get fired. Everybody thought he was going to get fired," McAfee said. 

"You still got the superstar Matt Prater kicking balls and playing quarterback for you. Matthew Stafford comes back from a broken back. Are the Lions the hottest team in the NFL at this time next year. Are we saying that?"

While thinking about the Lions as something other than disappointing is, on the surface, challenging, it is not out of the realm of possibility. 

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appear to be headed towards a dramatic ending of their working relationship.

Meanwhile, Stafford is returning with a re-tooled offensive line and more offensive weapons. 

The defense, on paper, should be better this upcoming season, too.

"2020 is insane," McAfee said. "If the Detroit Lions were to win, people would say that was the craziest thing that ever happened in the year 2020."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Genna Rose
Genna Rose

Have a good feeling about this year! Can't wait so see what the new players bring to the field.

