Report: Lions Could Cost Doug Pederson Jaguars Job
The Detroit Lions are a heavy favorite to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 11 contest at Ford Field.
Multiple reports have surfaced this weekend indicating the Jaguars could decide to move on from head coach Doug Pederson, even as soon as Monday following the game against the Lions.
According to NFL Network, "Inside the building, several sources say change, including the organization potentially moving on from Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke, would not be a surprise. Based on several conversations, while Jaguars staffers are still working and grinding, there is a pall permeating the situation. A doom."
If Pederson is fired, it is believed quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy, who coached the Chargers from 2013-16, would be the leading candidate to step in for the remaining six games of the regular season.
Multiple reports indicate a likely change is going to be made, but could be expedited if the Lions defeat the Jaguars by a wide margin.
Preview: Lions Offense Can Rebound Against Jaguars Defense
"Whether a dramatic coaching move with Pederson, a front office move centered around Baalke or a full house-cleaning comes this upcoming week following a possible loss to Detroit, those inside the building feel like it's almost inevitable."
The Lions have been complementary and respectful of all their opponents this season.
Head coach Dan Campbell expressed this week, when he opened his Wednesday media session, "This is a talented roster, good coaches, (Jaguars Head Coach) Doug (Pederson) does a really good job, I know (Jaguars defensive coordinator) Ryan Nielsen, coached with him at New Orleans, aggressive defense, pretty hard-nosed, but a talented bunch here. So, that’s one element, the other is just us improving, correcting our own errors and continuing to get better every week. So, that’s really kind of the start of this day.”