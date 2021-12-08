Lions Have Real Chance of Missing Out on No. 1 Overall Pick
The feel good story of Week 13 in the National Football League was the Detroit Lions finally securing their first victory of the 2021 season.
With the touchdown on the last play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions became the last NFL team to enter the win column this season.
Winning does cure all, but the Lions may end up regretting winning many more games the remainder of this season.
The odds of the Lions securing the No. 1 overall pick dipped to 50.3% after their victory, according to Football Outsiders.
If the Lions are able to take advantage of the struggling Falcons and Seahawks and somehow walk away with victories, they could fall out of the top three altogether.
Currently, the Jaguars and Texans sit at two wins and are mired in losing steaks.
Winning the remainder of the season could cost the Lions an opportunity at drafting Aidan Hutchinson, who was just named the top player on Mel Kiper's latest ESPN draft big board.
“Yes, Hutchinson makes the leap to the top of my Big Board. He has been unreal down the stretch and is now a Heisman Trophy finalist,” Kiper explained. “Since I last updated my rankings, he has doubled his sack total. He now has 14 and two forced fumbles, showing powerful moves and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks. Three of those sacks came in the win over Ohio State, as he dominated the Buckeyes’ O-line.”
Lions remaining 2021 schedule:
- @ Denver Broncos (6-6)
- vs. Arizona Cardinals (10-2)
- @ Atlanta Falcons (5-7)
- @ Seattle Seahawks (4-8)
- vs. Green Bay Packers (9-3)