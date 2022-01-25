Detroit Lions Projected to Receive Three Compensatory Draft Picks

The Detroit Lions have not received an additional compensatory draft pick in the last five drafts.

For the first time in five years, the Detroit Lions are in line to receive additional compensatory NFL Draft picks.

Awarded every season by the league, compensatory draft picks are determined based on the number of unrestricted free agents lost by an NFL team vs. the number of players signed by that same team.

The performance of those players in their first seasons with their new teams is also factored in.

In 2021, Detroit moved on from wideouts Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Jamal Agnew, kicker Matt Prater and linebacker Jarrad Davis.

In free agency, new general manager Brad Holmes signed running back Jamaal Williams and wideout Breshad Perriman, which counted against the number of picks allotted.

According to the latest projection by OverTheCap, the Lions are expected to receive pick No. 97 (third-round) for Golladay, pick No. 174 (fifth-round) for Jones and pick No. 217 (sixth-round) for Davis.

In his first draft, Holmes was able to select players who all saw the field their rookie season.

The organization will continue to count on young players, including those selected in the 2022 draft, to contribute this season.

After factoring in compensatory picks, Detroit is on the verge of having eight to 10 draft picks in 2022, include three selections in the top 34.

