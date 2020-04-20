AllLions
NFL Draft Rumor: Not Out of Question Lions Draft OL in First-Round

John Maakaron

In the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, don't rule out Lions general manager Bob Quinn becoming enamored with one of the premiere linemen in the draft class. 

This year, the class of left tackles at the top of the draft is considered among the best in over a decade. 

Quinn could easily become intrigued by what they could do for the Lions offensive line immediately.

Taylor Decker is heading into his fifth-year option season. He only finished 2019 as the 18th graded tackle, per PFF.

In a recent WJR Lions podcast, Scott Bischoff expressed, "I just think at pick 3, it shouldn't surprise us if Okudah is the pick. It also shouldn't surprise us if it's maybe a different position. I think that offensive tackle is a very important position for them going forward. What's happening with Taylor Decker, we don't know. If you project a year into the future and you don't think you are going to keep Taylor Decker, then my thoughts are you should be drafting a tackle pretty early in this class. A guy that can play left tackle."

Georgia’s Andrew Thomas is a pure left tackle who had an exemplary career in college.

Thomas established that he was among the top offensive linemen in the country early in his college career. 

With Matthew Stafford returning from injury, it places even more of an emphasis on upgrading the offensive line.

Iowa's Tristan Wirfs played primarily at right tackle at the collegiate level, but could easily transition to play left tackle in the NFL with his skillset.

The 6'5, 320 pound lineman played at Iowa, a school the Lions and Quinn are very fond of. 

While it's unlikely Detroit chooses to select a lineman with Pick No. 3, if Detroit is able to trade down, the chances increase Detroit targets this position.  

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

If they get additional pick, not totally bad idea

