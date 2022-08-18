Veteran Malcom Brown had seen his role very diminished at the start of training camp this year for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After reportedly working with the third-team defense, the Jaguars made the decision to release the defensive lineman, ending his stint with the team after one full season.

The team saved approximately $3 million against the cap this season.

Before playing in Jacksonville in 2021, Brown played six seasons in the NFL for two teams -- the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots.

Brown, 28, played with the Saints from 2019-2020 during the time Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were with the team. So, there is a level of familiarity with what he can contribute to the Lions' defense.

The Patriots selected him with the 32nd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

In his seven-year career, Brown has only missed eight games, as he has started 80 games.

Brown has recorded 11.5 career sacks, 247 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss and 23 total quarterback hits since 2015.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brown was pretty stout against the run in 2021, as he ranked No. 6 in the NFL in run-stop-percentage at 11.5% among qualifying defensive linemen.

The Lions could be intrigued by the 6-foot-2, 320-pound lineman, as the team noticeably lacks size along the defensive front.

“Look, it goes without saying, you better be disruptive then," Campbell told reporters last month. “We’ve got to hit these gaps. We’ve got to hit the blocks. We can’t allow ourselves to get road graded. Now, I will tell you this. I do think that we may need a little bit more girth up front. I wouldn’t say that we’re not looking for that or won’t be. You guys saw that we signed Isaiah Buggs -- that’s a hell of a name. I like it."