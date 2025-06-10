All Lions

Lions signing Reed among NFL's best moves according to Bleacher Report.

The Detroit Lions added a key player to their secondary in the form of D.J. Reed, who signed a three-year contract worth $48 million this offseason.

Now, Reed will play presumably a big role in the team's pursuit of a championship as potentially the No. 1 cornerback. While he is the most experienced player of the group, his official role will depend on the growth of Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.

Still, Reed will bring an immense amount of value as a veteran capable of shutting down opposing top receivers.

In a Bleacher Report piece ranking the top 25 offseason moves, the Lions signing of Reed was ranked 17th.

"For all the things the Detroit Lions did well last year, defending the pass wasn’t one of them—they were dead-last in the NFC in pass defense in 2024," wrote Gary Davenport. "With cornerback Carlton Davis III bolting in free agency, they badly needed a replacement. Not only did they get one in Reed, they also got an upgrade; the last time he had a passer rating against of 90 was 2019."

The Lions' NFC North rival Chicago Bears took home the top honors, with their offensive line overhaul listed as the top move of the offseason.

