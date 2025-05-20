Lions' Dave Fipp: 'I'm Living a Dream'
Dave Fipp is one of a handful of assistant coaches remaining from Dan Campbell’s original Lions coaching staff in 2021. He’s entering his fifth year as the team’s special teams coordinator in 2025, and he continues to enjoy every moment of being part of the organization.
“I feel very fortunate to be here,” Fipp told reporters during a recent media session. “This is a great organization. I love Dan Campbell and I love working for him. And I feel very grateful for that. I would never take one day in this building for granted. And I say that to the players all the time, but for me, I’m living a dream and I really mean that. Every day, it’s incredible, especially this time of year, the weather’s getting good. I mean, this is why we live in Michigan.”
Fipp spent several years coaching at small colleges before making the jump to the NFL ranks in 2008 as an assistant special teams coach with the San Francisco 49ers. He first served as the special teams coordinator and secondary coach at Holy Cross (1998-99) before also spending time at Arizona (graduate assistant), Cal Poly (secondary coach and defensive coordinator), Nevada (co-defensive coordinator) and San Jose State (safeties coach and defensive coordinator).
To Fipp, all of his college coaching stops prepared him for coaching at the NFL level.
“I know for myself, I feel like the greatest thing that ever happened to me was I coached at a bunch of small college football programs,” Fipp expressed. “And I had to learn to paint the lines, to cut the film. So, when you come into a building like this, you take absolutely nothing for granted. And I know there’s something to be said for those guys that played in the NFL and then came right into coaching, in these buildings and all that.”
Fipp also loves the energy that has been brought to Detroit’s coaching staff by the team’s new, young assistants, like running backs coach Tashard Choice and offensive assistant Tyler Roehl.
“These guys bring a lot of young energy,” the longtime special teams coach expressed. “They definitely are appreciative of being here. They want to coach guys and make guys better. I think when you come from college programs, there’s a lot to be said for development, especially in the old days, you’re working hard to develop talent. So, it’s exciting to watch those guys go out there and coach. For me, I enjoy watching coaches and learning from coaches. And so, seeing their young, youthful energy, I love (it).”
Choice and Roehl are part of a new-look coaching staff in the Motor City. Notably, the Lions also will have both a new offensive and defensive coordinator in 2025. John Morton was hired to replace offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who departed to take the Chicago Bears’ head coaching job. Meanwhile, Kelvin Sheppard was promoted from linebackers coach to replace defensive play-caller Aaron Glenn, who took over the N.Y. Jets’ head coaching gig.
Despite the flurry of coaching changes, Fipp believes the organization will still be in good shape, and because of two things: Campbell and the talent which has been assembled by Detroit general manager Brad Holmes.
“The biggest thing for me would be No. 1, Dan Campbell, and then No. 2, we have a bunch of real good players in that locker room,” Fipp said in response to why Detroit won’t miss a beat after losing two coordinators this offseason. “I know I said last year, this game’s all about the players. But, I’ve said that a million times, really ever since I started coaching in this business, and it’s the truth. If you have good players, you have a chance. If you don’t have good players, it can get really difficult, really fast. So, that obviously speaks to Brad Holmes and all those guys, too, and the job that they’ve done here. But yeah, every year’s a challenge. It’s never gonna get easier in this league. It just gets harder.”