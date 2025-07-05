David Montgomery 2025 Season Stat Prediction
Lions running back David Montgomery has proven to be one of the best acquisitions of the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes era in Detroit.
Montgomery, a free-agent signing of the Lions following the 2022 season, more than adequately filled the void that had been created by the departure of fan favorite Jamaal Williams.
Montgomery, formerly of the Chicago Bears, proceeded to rush for 1,015 yards and a career-best 13 touchdowns in his debut season in the Motor City. Plus, he amassed a career-high 4.6 yards per carry and a career-best 72.5 rushing yards a game. Meanwhile, he added 16 receptions and 117 yards as a pass-catcher.
He was less productive on the ground last season, finishing with 775 yards after missing the final three regular season games with an MCL injury. Yet, he was a more active member of the Lions' passing game, securing 36 catches for 341 yards.
Entering the 2025 season, Montgomery is one-half of arguably the NFL's very best running back duo with Jahmyr Gibbs.
Montgomery, the thunder to Gibbs' lightning, is known for consistently bulldozing defenders. Meanwhile, Gibbs is adept at evading tacklers with his electrifying speed and difference-making elusiveness.
The two backs – fan favorites among Detroit supporters – will once again be relied upon to handle a significant portion of the workload in the Lions’ backfield.
And although Gibbs is considered Detroit's top back, it doesn't mean that Montgomery – who turned 28 June 7 – won't play a valuable role this upcoming season. I expect the seventh-year pro to be ultra productive in his third season in Motown.
At this present juncture, I'm going to predict that Montgomery finishes with 958 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground in 15 games. Plus, I believe he'll contribute another 245 yards on 28 catches out of the backfield.