Lions Special Teams Coach Lived Out His Lifelong Dream

Dave Fipp experienced an opportunity not many are afforded.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp speaks to the media before organized team activities
Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp speaks to the media before organized team activities / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
Not many individuals are afforded the opportunity to fly with the Blue Angels.

Detroit Lions special teams coach Dave Fipp lived out his lifelong dream last March, when he was able to travel to California to ride-along with the Navy's flight demonstration squadron.

According to the Lions social media channel, the 50-year-old was "a passenger in one of their F/A-18 Super Hornets. The son of a former Navy pilot, coach Fipp grew up watching the Blue Angels perform at yearly air shows in his hometown of San Diego, CA. Within the last decade, he secured a commercial piloting license himself, which he uses primarily in the offseason."

The team highlighted the 45-minute flight, which showcased intense dives and rolls, quick climbs and Fipp experiencing a G-Force of 7.5. He was required to focus on his breathing in order to avoid passing out.

Fipp joined the Lions in 2021 after an eight-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran NFL coach is among the most popular figures at the team's Performance Center.

He has demonstrated a strong ability to relate to players and other coaches, but expressed he does not currently aspire to become a future head coach in the NFL.

"The thing that I love the most is working with the players. And I love the meeting room. It’s my favorite place in the building is the meeting room when it’s full of players. I get to coach every player on the team," said Fipp last season. "I get to be involved with a lot of different aspects of the game. Offensive plays, defensive plays, offensive players, defensive players, and I really can’t imagine not having that, to be honest with you. It’s my passion."

