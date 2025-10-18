Lions DE 'Went Ham' Against Penei Sewell, Nearly Got Punched
Detroit Lions defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad wanted to prove himself to the coaching staff and to teammates, when he was given an opportunity to join the team's practice squad last season.
Terrell Williams, Detroit's former defensive line coach, encouraged the veteran to practice like he was trying to take somebody's spot.
Speaking with NFL writer Tyler Dunne, the 30-year-old discussed his mindset last year and how he challenged the team's top offensive lineman.
As Dunne explained, "Muhammad studied the roster and his eyes widened. He relished the opportunity to face one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. He looked at the positives of life on the p-squad. I still get to do 1 on 1’s, he told himself. I still get to practice with the team. And then, his position coach served as a virtual bull fighter waving a muleta. Terrell Williams instructed Muhammad to practice like he’s trying to take somebody’s spot. Muhammad was much obliged. The pads came on and he took aim at the baddest man in the whole damn town: Penei Sewell."
At one practice, Muhammad treated each and every rep like it was a critical down in the Super Bowl.
Muhammad told Dunne, "That is my game. That was my interview. I’m going 100 miles per hour.”
Sewell, a former first-round pick that has emerged as the league's top right tackle, was not exactly thrilled to see a player being that fiery and aggressive during a Friday practice.
The two nearly threw punches and teammates had to intervene to prevent significant escalation.
“It came close. Came close,. There were some words. We stopped practice. He understands. He gets it. And that’s my boy," said Muhammad. "But that’s what you want! When I came here, I said this is the perfect situation.”
Muhammad has heard all the clamoring for a pass-rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. The outside noise has fueled the former sixth-round draft pick.
In 2025, he has recorded 11 pressures, 4.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.
Muhammad indicated he is fueled by proving head coach Dan Campbell and the front office made the correct decision to give him more of an opportunity.
He understands the pressure coaches and general managers face to pick players that succeed and play at a very high level.
Muhammad explained, “It’s my job to make him right. Back him up. They’ve got families to feed. They’re putting their jobs on the line. I’ve got to make them right. I take it personally.”