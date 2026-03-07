One 2026 Free Agent Detroit Lions Must Sign — No Excuses

The Detroit Lions are facing a pivotal free agency period.

With the window to negotiate deals beginning at Noon on Monday, the Lions and general manager Brad Holmes are certainly gearing up for what could be a big part of their player acquisition phase.

In the past, Holmes has used free agency to sign complimentary players while investing heavily in the draft. This year, however, with the sheer volume of needs that have been created by recent moves, Holmes may have to be more aggressive.

Recent roster moves have opened up needs at running back, center and offensive tackle, and potential departures amongst their pending free agents could create several more. One such area is at defensive end, where both Al-Quadin Muhammad and Marcus Davenport are free agents to be.

Granted, the Lions have an All-Pro caliber EDGE on one side with Aidan Hutchinson. However, the team could be without a second legitimate option if Muhammad doesn't return after an 11-sack season in 2025.

Holmes and the Lions would benefit greatly from adding another external option in free agency. At this stage, the Lions will have some money to spend, but how much is unclear ahead of Wednesday's deadline to get cap compliant.

Detroit created some space with their moves this week, but can create even more by restructuring some of their more expensive contracts such as Jared Goff, Alim McNeill and Penei Sewell. Because these decisions haven't been made, it's hard to project whether or not they'll have the resources to pursue top free agents or settle for second-tier options.

One player who should be in Detroit's price range and would be a nice fit is Boye Mafe, who is coming off a Super Bowl championship with the Seattle Seahawks. Mafe is currently projected to sign a contract worth $16.3 million per year over three years, according to Pro Football Focus.

Mafe doesn't have the flashiest production when it comes to sacks, as he has 20 career sacks over four seasons. He had a career-best nine in 2023, his second NFL season, indicating that he does have solid upside.

There is some versatility in Mafe's game, which the Lions always seem to value. Mafe could play either as an EDGE or as a SAM linebacker, and could help take some of the workload off of Derrick Barnes' plate in that aspect.

He would be another athletic option to pair on the edge opposite of Hutchinson, who is coming off a career-best 14.5 sacks in 2025.

Mafe is an affordable option at a position of need, and wouldn't break the bank if Detroit wanted to pursue a top-tier offensive lineman in the event that Holmes is able to clear more space.