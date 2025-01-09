Lions Designate CB Ennis Rakestraw to Return
On the NFL's official transaction wire, Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was designated for return on Thursday afternoon.
The talented rookie defensive back was placed on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury in Week 12.
Head coach Dan Campbell had indicated Rakestraw was nearing a return in a recent injury update of players currently on the injured reserve list.
Detroit's roster will be off for the next three days after a light workout on Thursday.
Upon return, the former second-round pick is expected to practice with the team ahead of the divisional round of the playoffs.
It has been an up and down rookie season for Rakestraw, as he has also been utilized on special teams while working to move his way up the depth chart.
Rookie Terrion Arnold has played the majority of snaps along with veteran Carlton Davis.
More: Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn Declines Patriots Interview Request
With Davis out of action due to a fractured jaw, Amik Robertson and Kindle Vildor have been called upon to step up and fill the void.
The return of Ifeatu Melifonwu has also been welcomed, as the 25-year-old's versatility to play all over the secondary gives defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn more options when game planning against opponents.
In his three games back, Melifonwu has recorded eight solo tackles and a sack. He emerged as a key piece of the defense late last season and could be a major factor in the postseason with his versatility.
According to the team's website, "Over the last three games, Melifonwu has played 53 snaps at free safety, 48 snaps as a box safety, 30 as a slot corner and four out wide at cornerback. He's recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack over those three contests."