'We're Good Right Now': Lions Don't Feel Need to Add Za'Darius Smith
The Detroit Lions are presently satisfied with the depth along the defensive line.
Since the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season, there has been a growing demand from supporters for the team to add a player that is deemed worthy of playing opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.
Despite all the attempts at explaining why the front office and coaching staff wants that player to be Marcus Davenport, his injury history all but eroded any sense of trust fans have he will be able to play a lot of games for Detroit.
After the team traded for Za'Darius Smith last season, there has been an outpouring of support for general manager Brad Holmes to bring him back again for the 2025 NFL season.
Smith, 32, did not participate in training camp, instead choosing to vacation and spend time with close friends and loved ones.
Now that the regular season is approaching, the demands to sign Smith have only grown louder, even though the team has added multiple defensive ends to the roster. Supporters have only deemed them "role players" and believe Smith can be a different maker this season.
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket, Dan Campbell was asked directly why the team has not signed Smith.
"We’re good right now," said Campbell. "I mean, we’re pretty good here," he said. "We’ve got (Marcus) Davenport, we got good depth. I like what we got interior, too. We got a lot of flexibility and we’re still pretty good right now, so we’re ready to go, man."
Prior to practice on Tuesday, Detroit's fifth-year head coach discussed Davenport's development throughout camp and his value along the defensive line.
“He’s another guy who’s had a really good camp for us. He’s done exactly what we’ve asked him to do. He’s got some versatility with his ability to play, really in all the packages that we have," said Campbell. "There’s nothing more that he needs to show me. I know he can do it all. He’s doing everything he can to take care of his body, and he went through a rigorous offseason to try to help all of that which is a credit to him to put the work out.
"He’s in a good place right now," Campbell commented further. "Him opposite of (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch, it’s pretty good right now. So, I think he just continues on the trajectory he’s at right now and just take it one day at a time. I’m glad we got him.”
More from Detroit Lions OnSI