Brad Holmes: Rams 'Beach House Looks Really Great'

There are a lot of reasons National Football League executives chuckle at the Detroit Lions.

You wouldn’t think Detroit's draft room experience would be among the reasons a league executive would find humor.

During a pre-draft conversation with his former boss, Brad Holmes explained that Los Angles Rams general manager Les Snead was laughing at the snow falling in Metro Detroit in mid-April.

Last year, social media exploded when Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals showcased his lavish home and spectacular views during the 2020 NFL Draft.

This year, the Rams have rented a Malibu beach home overlooking the water that will serve as their draft war room.

For Detroit’s front office team, they must make-do with far less extravagant accommodations.

“I tell you what, great story. I was actually on the phone with Les (Snead) just the other day and actually had to put him on Facetime because we had snow coming down in Detroit,” Holmes said.

He added, “I had to let him know, I was like, ‘Look that beach house looks really great, but this is our draft setup,’ and I kind of put the phone out to the window so he could see all the snow falling. He was just laughing at me, but it looks like a cool setup. I hope those guys get everything they need out of that setup.”

Despite the privileges the Rams are afforded, that does not exclude them from some good natured ribbing.

“I really think it’s just a ploy by (Sean) McVay to allow himself the opportunity to take his shirt off again and jump in the pool like he did on Hard Knocks, sip some rose, take a dip in the ocean and make some draft picks,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

