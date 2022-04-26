Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Exercise Fifth-Year Option on T.J. Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson has the potential to emerge as a solid contributor in the Detroit Lions' offense in 2022.

As expected, the Detroit Lions have decided to pick up the fifth-year option on the contract of tight end T.J. Hockenson. 

Due to his Pro Bowl berth in 2020, Hockenson will earn $9.4 million in guaranteed salary in 2023. 

Hockenson has played in 40 games, and has secured 160 receptions for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns. 

The talented tight end was selected by the Lions with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, out of Iowa. 

After missing time due to injury in 2021, the 24-year-old tight end is poised to return and contribute in Detroit's revamped offense. 

Hockenson finished the 2021 season with 61 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. 

He underwent thumb surgery after suffering the injury in the team’s first victory of the season over the Minnesota Vikings. 

“Obviously, that’s not how you want to end a season, at any point in your career. Now, I’ve had two of them, with my ankle and now this,” Hockenson said. “It’s not something that you want to endure -- that you want to go through -- but obviously, I would have loved to finish the season with the guys and the coaching staff and everybody. But, that’s how it goes sometimes. I’m good.”

