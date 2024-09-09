Lions Expect Reader to Debut Against Bucs, Not Worried About Turf
The Detroit Lions had set the second game of the year as the goal for DJ Reader to make his debut with the team.
Acquired via free agency in the offseason, the Lions knew that Reader was recovering from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered late in the year while playing for the Cincinnati Bengals. Though he returned to the active roster at the conclusion of training camp, he was ultimately unable to debut in Week 1.
However, with the showdown with Tampa Bay in Week 2 looming, coach Dan Campbell confirmed that the Lions are intent on debuting the veteran nose tackle this Sunday in the matchup with the Buccaneers.
“Yeah, I think the plan was ultimately if we couldn’t get DJ up last week or we didn’t feel quite there, that Tampa was always the target," Campbell said. "Providing there’s no setbacks, we’d like to get him going this week. He looked pretty good in practice. As far as the D-line in general, those guys, just about all of them had a winning performance up front. I thought they played big, I thought they played physical. We feel like we have a good defensive line. I know that’s game one. Just since spring and training camp and seeing where we’re at, it’s the right mix, it’s the right balance of length, power, size, aggression and that’s just game one. We’ve got so much room to grow in there too.”
No worries about turf
A common concern during Sunday's game was the fact that multiple players were slipping on the Ford Field turf. Lions cornerback Carlton Davis was a notable example, slipping on a red zone play that directly resulted in a Cooper Kupp touchdown.
While the mishaps were cause for concern at the time, Campbell doesn't anticipate the conditions of the indoor field being a long-term concern.
“Not really. Not that I know of. As far as I know, they haven’t done anything else to it," Campbell explained. "So no, I think we’ll be good. Some of it is just getting used to playing back on that turf again. Now, they had problems too, I think, at times. They tripped a little bit. But it’s the same turf we’ve had, so we should be good.”
Bucs to be without All-Pro Safety
The Lions' offense will face a defense that will be without one of its top playmakers on Sunday. Reports indicated that Buccaneers All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered an ankle/foot sprain that will sideline him for multiple weeks.
Winfield is one of the best in the league at his position, earning All-Pro honors last year. For his efforts, he was rewarded with a four-year, $84.1 million contract extension.
The Buccaneers will also be without cornerback Bryce Hall, who reportedly suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula and could miss the entire season.