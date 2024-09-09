Aidan Hutchinson Is Highest PFF-Graded Lion Against Rams
The Detroit Lions leaned on Aidan Hutchinson throughout last season to carry the workload as a pass-rusher. Last year, the Michigan product established himself as one of the best young defensive ends in the league.
If the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams is any indication of how his third season will be, he could be in the conversation for one of the best overall defenders the NFL has to offer.
Against the Rams in Week 1, Hutchinson took advantage of his primetime opportunity. He was the Lions' highest-graded player by Pro Football Focus (94.0) and notched one sack amongst 11 total pressures.
His counterpart, Marcus Davenport, had six pressure while defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike had five. In total, the Lions pressured Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 27 times.
"This is what we knew we were going to get when we got Davenport and we felt really good about the production Hutch is bringing, brought last year, and what he was going to be able to bring this year. Then just the thought of somebody who can crush the can over there, crush the can and send him his way a little bit, or vice versa, and that’s what Davenport can do. He’s long, he’s physical, he’s strong, he’s a big man. So, that showed up today, it showed up. We were able to hem him up a few times in there and so those, it’s good for him. It’s going to be good for Hutch and it’s going to be good for Davenport.”
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- RB David Montgomery -- 86.6
- WR Jameson Williams -- 83.4
- LG Graham Glasgow -- 82.2
- RT Penei Sewell -- 78.9
- C Frank Ragnow -- 70.3
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Kalif Raymond -- 54.9
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 51.1
- FB Parker Hesse -- 47.2
- TE Brock Wright -- 47.1
- QB Jared Goff -- 43.2
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- DE Aidan Hutchinson -- 94.0
- LB Alex Anzalone -- 79.0
- LB Derrick Barnes -- 77.1
- FS Kerby Joseph -- 72.1
- CB Carlton Davis -- 68.4
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- CB Terrion Arnold -- 57.8
- LB Jack Campbell -- 57.8
- DT Mekhi Wingo -- 57.0
- SS Brian Branch -- 55.2
- NT Kyle Peko -- 54.0