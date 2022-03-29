Skip to main content

Lions President Rod Wood Explains Detroit Lions Decision on Deshaun Watson

The Detroit Lions were not ever 'serious' about trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Speaking with reporters at the NFL owners meetings, Lions team President Rod Wood explained why the former Houston Texans quarterback was not seriously pursued. 

“We have a quarterback, so we were never in the game for that," Wood said, via the Detroit Free Press. "I don’t want to get into the off-the-field stuff and what the Browns talked about what they did and the other teams that pursued him, but it just wasn’t part of our plans."

The Cleveland Browns have faced heavy backlash for their decision to trade for the quarterback after 22 women alleged sexual misconduct. 

Cleveland decided to give Watson a guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

It was reported that the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers also made formal trade offers to the Texans. 

Watson had the ability to nix any deal, as he had a no-trade clause in his contract. 

Wood commented further, "Certainly we’re going to look into everything and we’re going to avoid certain types of behaviors, but I think everybody gets the chance to make the case on what really happened. We had the situation with Quintez Cephus when we drafted him and he went through the whole process, was found not guilty, proved his innocence, so we got comfortable with that. That’s a real situation. A different situation might have a different result."

