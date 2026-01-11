Six Free Agents Fits for Lions in Sunday Wild Card Games

The Detroit Lions are on the lookout for potential roster upgrades after missing the postseason in 2025.

On Sunday, the Lions along with the rest of the league will have the opportunity to take in three games of playoff action. In these games, the Lions can evaluate potential roster additions who could help them get back to the postseason and achieve the lofty goals they missed on in 2025.

Here are six free agents the Lions should monitor in Sunday's slate of NFL Wild Card games.

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1:00 p.m.

Buffalo Bills C Connor McGovern

The Lions' interior offensive line featured two rookies and a veteran in the middle, as Graham Glasgow was flanked by two guards with one or less years of NFL experience entering the season. With Glasgow's future uncertain given performance and age, adding a veteran center could be beneficial.

McGovern was a Pro Bowl selection last season and started 16 games for the Bills this year, earning a 69.1 overall Pro Football Focus offensive grade. He could bring a jolt of experience and mentorship for the likes of Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge as they continue to develop while also having Pro Bowl upside.

Jacksonville Jaguars S Andrew Wingard

With injuries plaguing both Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, the Lions have some questions about their safety depth heading into 2026. Joseph is dealing with a lingering knee injury that could have long-term effects, while Branch has a torn Achilles. Enter the veteran Wingard, who is active in the run game and capable of impacting the passing game.

This season, Wingard started 16 games with a career-high nine passes defensed. His 84 tackles finished just short of a career-best in a season, only four off his previous high. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 92.7 on passes in his direction, and picked off one of them.

Against Josh Allen and the Bills' offense, Wingard will be tested and has a chance to boost his stock heading into free agency.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles — 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers DT Jordan Elliott

The Lions gave their defensive line a boost with the addition of Roy Lopez last year, and if they are looking for something similar than Elliott could be a target this offseason. A rotational interior lineman, Elliott is a contributor on base downs who can help stifle the run.

Elliott does have some pass-rush ability in his toolbox, as he had 15 pressures this season. However, his highest marks on Pro Football Focus are his tackling grade and his run defense grade. With DJ Reader and Lopez both set to be free agents, adding depth in this area wouldn't hurt.

Philadelphia Eagles EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Phillips was a popular target for the Lions leading up to the trade deadline, as he was one of the best pass-rushers available and was eventually dealt to the Eagles. He produced two sacks after the trade, finishing with five in the regular season.

On Sunday, Phillips will have a chance to remind the national audience why he was coveted at the deadline. Even with his relatively low production from a sack perspective, he's still managed 73 pressures and can get after the quarterback at a high level. Phillips could be a nice compliment to Aidan Hutchinson.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots — 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack

Mack is something of an ageless wonder, as he continues to produce at age 34. He stayed with the Chargers on a one-year deal last offseason and is set to hit the market after a season in which he produced five sacks.

The Buffalo product did miss some time with an injury in September, but has healed and helped the Chargers' pass-rush nicely. Even if the Lions want to add a pass-rusher in the draft, Mack could be a beneficial add to help mentor the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, Ahmed Hassanein and any other young talent Detroit may add.

New England Patriots S Jaylinn Hawkins

Hawkins has had a very nice season for the Patriots, breaking out with four interceptions and tying a career-high with three tackles for loss. He fits the bill as another potential depth add with the injuries to Joseph and Branch, and showed some intriguing traits both as a ballhawk and a run defender.

After beginning his career with the Falcons and a stint with the Chargers, Hawkins has flourished since landing in New England last season. He's had back-to-back seasons with three tackles for loss, added 1.5 sacks to his tally this year and added six passes defensed.

Hawkins is also on something of a hot streak right now, as he's picked off a pass in each of the Patriots' last two games. Against Justin Herbert and the Chargers, he could make a big contribution by notching another takeaway.

